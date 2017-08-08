close
ICC Test Rankings: Ravindra Jadeja dethrones Shakib Al Hasan as No 1 Test all-rounder

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 14:17
ICC Test Rankings: Ravindra Jadeja dethrones Shakib Al Hasan as No 1 Test all-rounder
Reuters

New Delhi: Ravindra Jadeja's sword-play innings of 70 runs in the along with an exceptional five-for during the Colombo Test between Indian and Sri Lanka has taken him past Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan attain the No.1 spot in the ICC Test rankings among all-rounders. But what makes it worth applauding for the left-arm spinner is that, he grabbed the numero uno spot on the list for the very first time in his career.

Jadeja played a crucial role alongside his spin brother Ravichandran Ashwin to script India's thrilling victory at the SSC ground at Colombo. Not only did the Saurashtrian shine with the bat, he also bagged seven wickets as Sri Lanka crumbled down by an innings and 53 runs. Jadeja's stellar performance earned him the Man of the Match award for the fifth time in the last two years. The left-armer had also taken six wickets during India's over the Lankans at Galle, though he failed to outshine with the willow.

All-rounders (top five)

Rank    (+/-)      Player              Team      Pts      Highest Rating

   1       (+1)      R. Jadeja          Ind        438!     438 v SL at Colombo (SSC) 2017

   2       (-1)       S. Al Hasan       Ban      431      443 v NZ at Christchurch 2017

   3       (-1)       R. Ashwin         Ind        418      493 v Eng at Mohali 2016

   4       ( - )       Moeen Ali         Eng      409!     409 v SA at Old Trafford 2017

   5       ( - )       Ben Stokes       Eng      360 /*   362 v SA at The Oval 2017  

READICC Test Rankings – England pip Australia to third, India continue march on top

Taking all into account, the 30-year-old has now amassed 438 points which is just by a tick enough to dethrone Shakib Al Hasan, who has 431 points. This is for the first time in his career that Jadeja has obtained the top spot on the all-rounders' list. His brilliance during the Australia series had made him second, taking him past his teammate Ashwin. The offie stands at position three now with 418 points.

Moeen Ali and his record-breaking cricketing display throughout the England-South Africa series has earned him career-best rankings on all the three lists.

Batsmen (top 10)

Rank    (+/-)      Player              Team      Pts       Avge   Highest Rating

   1       ( - )       Steve Smith      Aus      941!     61.05   941 v Ind at Dharamsala 2017

   2       ( - )       Joe Root          Eng      891       53.21   917 v Aus at Trent Bridge 2015

   3       (+1)      C. Pujara           Ind        888!     53.23   888 v SL at Colombo (SSC) 2017

   4       (-1)       K. Williamson    NZ        880       51.16   893 v Aus at Perth 2015

   5       ( - )       Virat Kohli         Ind        813       49.63   895 v Ban at Hyderabad 2017

   6       (+5)      A. Rahane         Ind        776       48.13   825 v NZ at Indore 2016

   7       (+2)      J. Bairstow        Eng      772!     41.26   772 v SA at Old Trafford 2017

   8       (-2)       Azhar Ali           Pak      769       46.86   787 v Aus at Melbourne 2016

   9       (+1)      Hashim Amla     SA        764       49.00   907 v Pak at Abu Dhabi 2013

  10       (-3)       David Warner    Aus      759       47.42   880 v NZ at Perth 2015 

Among the batsmen, Cheteshwar Pujara's stupendous 50th Test match that saw him break quite a few records, gifted him his career-best rank of three, just three points behind the English skipper Joe Root. Steve Smith still leads the chart while Virat Kohli sits at number five position. Ajinkya Rahane too made a notable move up the rankings chart to claim the sixth spot. Jadeja also gained nine places to attain the rank of 51 on the batsmen list. Wriddhiman Saha has moved up four places to grab a career-best rank of 44.  

Bowlers (top 10)

Rank    (+/-)      Player              Team      Pts      Avge     Highest Rating

   1       ( - )       R. Jadeja          Ind        893      23.60    899 v Aus at Ranchi 2017

   2       (+1)      J. Anderson      Eng      860      27.90    884 v SL at Durham 2016

   3       (-1)       R. Ashwin         Ind        842      25.47    904 v Eng at Mumbai 2016

   4       ( - )       J. Hazlewood    Aus      826      25.39    863 v Ind at Bengaluru 2017

   5       (-1)       R. Herath          SL        817      28.25    867 v Zim at Harare 2016

   6       ( - )       K. Rabada        SA        785*     24.56    821 v SL at Johannesburg 2017

   7       (+1)      Stuart Broad     Eng      775      28.64    880 v SA at Johannesburg 2016

   8       (-1)       Dale Steyn        SA        763      22.30    909 v WI at Centurion 2014

   9       ( - )       V. Philander      SA        751      22.45    912 v Ind at Johannesburg 2013

  10       ( - )       Neil Wagner      NZ        745      28.90    767 v SA at Dunedin 2017

Considering the bowlers, Jadeja maintains top spot, but Ashwin has slipped one place down to three. England pacer James Anderson has instead replaced the offie in the second spot. Among other Indian bowlers, Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav have made considerable shifts on the chart, both going up by three places. Shami has grabbed the 20th spot, while Yadav sits at rank 22

