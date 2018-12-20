हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ICC

ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli remains number 1, extends lead over Kane Williamson

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has retained the top spot in the ICC Test Player rankings, accumulating 934 points on the back of a stellar 123 against Australia in the second Test at Perth.

ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli remains number 1, extends lead over Kane Williamson
Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has retained the top spot in the ICC Test Player rankings, accumulating 934 points on the back of a stellar 123 against Australia in the second Test at Perth.

He further extended his lead over New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson from seven to nineteen points.

Williamson who recently became the first Kiwi cricketer to break the 900-point barrier in the ICC Player Rankings for Test Batsmen, enjoys a tally of 915 points. The 28-year-old also helped his side register their first win in an away series against an Asian side in 49 years, following excellent performances against Pakistan recently.

Williamson is trailed by Australian batsman Steve Smith who has a points tally of 892 points. Smith has not been regularly involved in International cricket after being suspended by Cricket Australia following allegations of ball-tampering. 

Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has gained 2 spots to finish 15th in the rankings while wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has jumped 11 places to a career-best 48th. 

Amongst the bowlers, Kagiso Rabada leads the charts with 882 points with English fast-bowler James Anderson closely trailing him.

Ravindra Jadeja is placed 5th in the rankings with 796 points alongside spinnner Ravichandran Ashwin who has finished 6th having accumulated 778 points.  

Fast-bowler Mohammad Shami has jumped two spots to finish 24th in the rankings. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has gained five places to a career best 28th.   

