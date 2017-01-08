ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli still second in batsmen charts; Ashwin-Jadeja top bowlers' standings

New Delhi: The conclusion of Test series between Australia and Pakistan, in which the hosts completed a 3-0 whitewash meant that Aussie skipper Steve Smith will continue leading the batsmen charts with 933 point and Virat Kohli behind at second spot with 875.

There is no other Indian batsman in the Top-10 while Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are 12th and 16th respectively.

In terms of the bowler standings, India's spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja held onto the top two slots in the ICC's latest Test ranking for bowlers.

Ashwin (887 points) and Jadeja (879 points) were Nos 1 and 2 in the list while Australian seamer Josh Hazlewood (860 points), who gained 29 points, by virtue of his good show against Pakistan has risen to the third spot in the list.

South African Kagiso Rabada was another big gainer as he jumped nine spots to be eighth in the list.

The only other Indian in the top-20 is speedster Mohammed Shami, who is in 19th position.

India are the No 1 team in ICC Test rankings with 120 rating points, well ahead of Australia, who are in the 2nd position with 109 points, as Pakistan slipped to 5th spot.

The Misbah-ul-Haq-led side lost five points to finish with 97 points after the series, just one point ahead of New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

(With PTI inputs)