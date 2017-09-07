ICC Test Team Rankings: Australia slip one place after 1-1 series draw against Bangladesh, India continue on top

New Delhi: Nathan Lyon's impressive five-wicket haul helped Team Australia register a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh at Chittagong on Day four of the second Test. With the win, Steve Smith's men pulled the two-match series on level terms and ergo slipped a place to fifth in the latest ICC Test Team Rankings, released on Thursday.

Riding on an incredible effort from all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in the first Test match against Australia in Dhaka, the home team managed to stun the tourists by 20 runs. Mushfiqur Rahim's side were thus 1-0 up in the series. But the Australian pulled one back with David Warner shinning with the bat and Lyon outfoxing the home side with his deceptive spins. With 1-1 draw in the two-match series Australia with 97 points, have slipped a position down to five. Incidentally, New Zealand team also has 97 points, but have a decimal more than the Aussies, who had started the series with 100 points, and ergo stands at position four on the latest ICC Test Team Rankings.

Bangladesh meanwhile gained five points with their win in Dhaka and remained at number nine on the list with 74 points.

Team India who comfortably whitewashed the Sri Lankan side in the recently concluded away Test series maintained their position atop with 125 points. They are followed by South Africa with 110 points and then England with 105.

ICC Test Team Rankings –

Rank Team Points

1 India 125

2 South Africa 110

3 England 105

4 New Zealand 97

5 Australia 97 (-3)

6 Pakistan 93

7 Sri Lanka 90

8 West Indies 75

9 Bangladesh 74 (+5)

10 Zimbabwe 00