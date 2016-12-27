ICC to change 'Team of the Year' schedule after uproar over Virat Kohli's absence?
R Ashwin was the only Indian in ICC’s Test Team of the Year and was also named the Test Cricketer of the Year.
New Delhi: After drawing a lot of flak for not including India's Test team captain Virat Kohli in the Team of the Year list, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is now contemplating over changing the schedule of the same.
Virat, who is currently at the top of his game was not picked up by the ICC to be named in the prestigious list. However, he was named as the captain of ICC ODI Team of the Year. Interestingly, R Ashwin was the only Indian in ICC’s Test Team of the Year and was also named the Test Cricketer of the Year. Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja were named in the ODI team.
This resulted in a lot trolls having a field day on Twitter, and slamming the decision of not including Test skipper's name in the list. Now, the ICC is reportedly thinking of going back to making the announcements by October itself—which was the norm till 2013.
According to The Telegraph, the ICC announced the 2016 Test team two days after India clinched the Test series by defeating England by 0-4 and this added to the frustration of Twitteratis on not seeing their favourite player's name despite winning not just a match but the entire series.
Quoting a close source, The Telegraph reported that this year the lists were announced on December 22 as the Hall of Fame members selecting individual winners did not happen and this change was implemented in October itself.
Adding the source has been quoted as saying that from next year, the ICC will revert to old practice of announcing the list in October.
The ICC awards which are an annual feature first started in 2004.
