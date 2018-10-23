हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC

ICC trolls Pakistan Cricket Board over trophy resembling a gigantic biscuit

The ICC had a very witty response in store for cricket fans, tweeting two posts with hilarious remarks. 

ICC trolls Pakistan Cricket Board over trophy resembling a gigantic biscuit
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday trolled the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Twitter after the unveiling of the TUC Cup 2018 T20I series trophy, which consists of a gigantic biscuit at the crown. 

Australia and Pakistan will face each other in the TUC Cup 2018 T20I series, the trophy of which was unveiled by captains Aaron Finch and Sarfaraz Ahmed. The trophy consists of a pair of stumps, a ball and a biscuit at the crown. The ICC had a very witty response in store for cricket fans, tweeting two posts with hilarious remarks. 

The first post contained a simple but effective retort at the PCB with a message reading: "Giving taking the biscuit a whole new meaning!" in a clear reference to the cricketing board's possible attempt at promoting TUC brand of biscuits. 

In the second post, the cricketing body highlighted the shabbiness of the TUC Cup in comparison to the ICC Champions Trophy with the caption: "You vs the trophy she told you not to worry about" making it all the more hilarious.   

The two sides will face each other in 3 T20 International matches during the course of the series with the 1st clash all set to take place at Abu Dhabi on 24 October.

Tags:
ICCCricketPCBTUC CupAaron FinchSarfaraz Ahmed

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close