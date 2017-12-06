ICC U-19 World Cup: Son of milkman makes India squad

Ranchi: After Indian cricket stalwart Mahendra Singh Dhoni; who hails from Ranchi, a milkman`s son is making headlines on being selected for India`s Under-19 World Cup team.

The small town champion, Pankaj Yadav, is a right-arm spinner, who rules every match in Ranchi and other neighbouring districts.

Expressing gratitude to his mother, father and coach Nath Jha, Pankaj told ANI, "Cricket is my life and I will give my best in the World Cup. Dhoni and Shane Warne are my role models".

Meanwhile, the proud father, Chandradeo Yadav told ANI, "I always wanted to see my son doing well in academics but his passion was cricket. So, I encouraged him to pursue it as his career."

"I respect his choice and will always support him for it. Pankaj is a great fan of Dhoni, I wish he becomes like him someday," father said.

According to sources, Pankaj will leave for Bangalore in a day or two where he will be trained from December 8 to 22.On January 14, 2018, Pankaj will play his first match against Australia Under-19.