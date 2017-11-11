ICC uses names of four Sri Lankan cricketers to welcome Twitter's #280characters
Sri Lankan cricket team is in India for a full series, comprising three Tests, three ODIs and another three T20I matches.
New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) welcomed Twitter's 280-characters revolution by sharing the full names of four Sri Lankan players in a social media post on the popular platform.
The ICC tweeted full names of Chaminda Vaas, Kumar Dharmasena, Niroshan Dickwella and Rangana Herath.
"Thanks to #280characters, we can now use the following names!," the post read.
Thanks to #280characters, we can now use the following names!
Warnakulasuriya Patabendige Ushantha Joseph Chaminda Vaas
Handunnettige Deepthi Priyantha Kumar Dharmasena
Dickwella Patabendige Dilantha Niroshan Dickwella
Herath Mudiyanselage Rangana Keerthi Bandara Herath pic.twitter.com/Xps6T2wVPB
— ICC (@ICC) November 9, 2017
Earlier this week, Twitter doubled the character limit to 280 in an attempt by the social media company to revive the user growth. It hopes the longer length limit will make its service more approachable for more people.
Series starts on Thursday (November 16) with the first Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.