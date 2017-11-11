ICC uses names of four Sri Lankan cricketers to welcome Twitter's #280characters

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) welcomed Twitter's 280-characters revolution by sharing the full names of four Sri Lankan players in a social media post on the popular platform.

The ICC tweeted full names of Chaminda Vaas, Kumar Dharmasena, Niroshan Dickwella and Rangana Herath.

"Thanks to #280characters, we can now use the following names!," the post read.

Warnakulasuriya Patabendige Ushantha Joseph Chaminda Vaas

Handunnettige Deepthi Priyantha Kumar Dharmasena

Dickwella Patabendige Dilantha Niroshan Dickwella

Herath Mudiyanselage Rangana Keerthi Bandara Herath pic.twitter.com/Xps6T2wVPB — ICC (@ICC) November 9, 2017

Earlier this week, Twitter doubled the character limit to 280 in an attempt by the social media company to revive the user growth. It hopes the longer length limit will make its service more approachable for more people.

Sri Lankan cricket team is in India for a full series, comprising three Tests, three ODIs and another three T20I matches.

Series starts on Thursday (November 16) with the first Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.