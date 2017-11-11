हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
ICC uses names of four Sri Lankan cricketers to welcome Twitter's #280characters

Sri Lankan cricket team is in India for a full series, comprising three Tests, three ODIs and another three T20I matches.

By Zee Media Bureau | Cricket Country| Last Updated: Nov 11, 2017, 13:42 PM IST
Courtesy: Twitter (@ICC)

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) welcomed Twitter's 280-characters revolution by sharing the full names of four Sri Lankan players in a social media post on the popular platform.

The ICC tweeted full names of Chaminda Vaas, Kumar Dharmasena, Niroshan Dickwella and Rangana Herath.

"Thanks to #280characters, we can now use the following names!," the post read.

Earlier this week, Twitter doubled the character limit to 280 in an attempt by the social media company to revive the user growth. It hopes the longer length limit will make its service more approachable for more people.

Series starts on Thursday (November 16) with the first Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

