ICC Women’s World Cup: India vs Australia – Mithali Raj & Co's road to semi-finals

New Delhi: India take on Australia in the second semi-final of the ICC Women’s World Cup in Derby on Thursday. The winner of the match will take on England. In the league stage, while Australia finished second, India finished third. India had five wins, two loses and 10 points at the end of the league stage.

Here is how India’s road to the semi-finals looks:

Beat England by 35 runs: Put into bat, India posted 281 for 3 in their allotted 50 overs. Smriti Mandhana went on to top score with 90. In response, England were all out for 246.

Beat West Indies by 7 wickets: Put into bat, West Indies made 183 for 8 in 50 overs. India chased down the target in 42.3 overs.

Beat Pakistan by 95 runs: Electing to bat, India made 169 for 9 in 50 overs. Pakistan in response were all out for 74 in 38.1 overs.

Beat Sri Lanka by 16 runs: Choosing to bat, India made 232 for 8 in 50 overs. Sri Lanka in response were restricted to 216 for 7 in 50 overs.

Lost to South Africa by 115 runs: Put into bat, South Africa made 273 for 9 in 50 overs. In response, India were all out for 158 in 46 overs.

Lost to Australia by 8 wickets: Put into bat, India posted 226 for 7 in 50 overs. Australia chased down the target in 45.1 overs.

Beat New Zealand by 186 runs: Put into bat, India posted 265 for 7 in their allotted 50 overs. Mithali Raj top scored with 109. In response, New Zealand were all out for 79 in 25.3 overs.

Australia will go in as favourites in this big match on Thursday. They have won the World Cup on six occasions before. But eyeing their first World Cup final, India know that if they put their best foot forward, they can not only push the Aussies, but even sneak a surprise victory.