ICC Women's World Cup: Twitterati hails Mithali Raj & co. for fourth consecutive win in tournament

Indian eves defeated Sri Lanka by 16 runs to register their fourth consecutive win of ICC Women's World Cup.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 13:58
New Delhi: The Indian cricket team continued its brilliant run in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup as it defeated Sri Lanka by 16 runs to register its fourth successive win of the tournament.

After Mithali won the toss and elected to bat, Deepti Sharma (78) and skipper Mithali Raj (53) helped India post what turned out to be a decent 232/8.

Chasing 233, Sri Lanka never looked in the contention as they lost their wickets at regular intervals. Middle-order players -- Chamari Atapattu (25), Dilani Manodara (37) and Shashikala Siriwardene (61) -- however, displayed some good batting, but Indian bowlers soon overpowered them.

Twitter was full of praise for Indian eves' sublime show.

Here are some of the reactions:

 

 

 

Brief scores: India 232/8 (Deepti Sharma 78 Mithali Raj 53; Weerakkody 3/28) against Sri Lanka: 216/7 (Dilani Manodara 37, Shashikala Siriwardene 61; Poonam Yadav 2/23) 

Mithali RajIndian women's cricket teamICC Women's World Cupcricket news

