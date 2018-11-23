ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Australia hammer West Indies by 71 runs to reach final

Australian women recorded a comprehensive win by a margin of 71 runs against defending champions West Indies in the first semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2018 on Friday.

The batting unit delivered an effective performance, after being sent in to bat first by West Indies skipper Stafanie Taylor, posting a total of 142 runs on a tough pitch.

This was largely possible due to excellent performances by Alyssa Healy and skipper Meg Lanning, who scored 46 and 31 runs respectively.

They further enjoyed quality support from Rachael Haynes who scored a crucial 15-ball 25, smashing four boundaries at a strike rate of 166.67.

West Indies were dismissed for just 71 runs, following tidy bowling spells by Ashleigh Gardner, Delissa Kimmince and Ellyse Perry, who picked two wickets apiece.

They were further backed by an excellent performance by the fielders, who were inch-perfect with their throws and capitalised on any opportunities handed by their opponents.

In the other semi-final, England recorded an eight-wicket win against opponents India who had been unbeaten throughout the tournament.

Natalie Sciver and Amy Jones ensured a smooth win with a 92-run partnership, without induling in any needless risks.

Australia and England will face each other in the final on Sunday.