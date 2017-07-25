ICC Women's WC 2017: We were all crying after the match, but later celebrated at dinner, says Harmanpreet Kaur

New Delhi: It was a heart-breaking moment for the Indian eves who lost by a narrow nine runs in the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 final against hosts England and vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur said that that each of the players failed to cease their tears from rolling down.

After stunning the defending champion Australia, India were high on hopes heading to Lord's for the ultimate match. Despite being Davids in the contest, they successfully restricted the English side to 228 for seven. Courtesy to few spellbinding deliveries by Jhulan Goswami and Poonam Yadav.

However, a continuous struggling effort put forth by each of the bastwomen went in vain as India fell short of the tricky total by mere nine runs. Punam Raut did hold on to one edge and kept the battle alive, but Anya Shrubole swung in a spectacular six-fer to finish off Indian hopes.

"We were all crying after the match. Even those assisting our team were crying. We all contributed with some speeches and messages," said the Indian vice-captain in an interview to NDTV.

"But then our support staff said nobody will cry when we reach the hotel. We then celebrated by eating dinner together. I'm really proud of my team, because this has been my best moment and this is the best cricket we have played. Now, it's like we lost enough, now we just want to keep winning," she added.

The 28-year-old who had struck a breath-taking 115-ball unbeaten 171 against Australia in the semis, said that she was immensely proud of her team, that they made it so far in the tournament.

"Which city you are from doesn't matter, what matters is what your thinking is. A dream has come true, a dream to play good cricket. Proud that we have made our country's flag fly high," she said.

She finally concluded by saying that she wants the people of India to keep supporting women's cricket and keep supporting the team too. She also wants more and more girls to take up the Gentlemen's sports.

"We have heard on social media that the country has woken up to women's cricket. The message to India is that keep giving us love like you've given right now. Motivate the girls of India to play cricket because currently we are not seeing enough young girls playing cricket."

"Bring as many girls into sports because being represented is very important," she concluded.