ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Ekta Bisht create records galore with her 5/18 against Pakistan

New Delhi: Left-arm off-spinner had wrecked havoc around Pakistan's batting line-up scalping a five-wicket haul as Indian eves maintained their winning spree in the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, in England.

Opting to bat first, India were off to a shaky start losing in-form Smriti Madhana in the fourth over. Their sluggish innings continued with wickets falling at regular intervals. Apart from opener Poonam Raut (47) and wicketkeeper-batsman Sushma Verma (33), none failed to shine with the bat as the Women in Blue ceased to a paltry 169.

Left-arm spinner Nashru Sandhu bagged four wickets which included the important dismissal of skipper Mithali Raj, as Pakistan stared at a golden opportunity to upset their arch-rivals for the first time in ODI history. But the Indian eves had a different plan.

Offie Ekta Bisht struck in her very first over to remove opener Ayesha Zafar and then picked up two more in the sixth and eighth over to reduce the Pakistani side to mere 14 for four. It was more of the angle and the drift around the wicket that managed to outfox the three batswomen.

She returned for her second spell to dismiss tail-enders Sandhu and Diana Baig off consecutive deliveries as the offie completed her five-wicket haul against the Women in Green. Pakistan were bundled out for an abysmal 74 within 39 overs with Bisht being adjourned the Woman of the Match for her 5/18 bowling figures.

It wasn't for the first time that the 31-year-old had done something like that. Less than five months ago, Ekta had achieved her first five-wicket haul against the same team during a World Cup Qualifier match. With this record, the Uttarakhand-based cricketer stands as the lone Indian player to do so.

Ekta's 5/18 is also the best by any Indian in Women's World Cup. Previous best includes Purnima Choudhary's 5/21 against West Indies back in 1997 and Neetu David's 5/32 against New Zealand in 2005.

This isn't the end! Ekta edged past teammate Jhulan Goswami to become the highest wicket-taker against Pakistan Women. Jhulan is two short than Ekta's 11 wickets.

The left-arm bowler now stands alongside Jhulan and Neetu on the list of Indian women bowlers having two ODI five-wicket hauls. However, the spinner achieved the feat in mere 43 innings, while Jhulan has played 158 matches and Neetu 97.

India will next play against Asian rivals Sri Lanka on July 5.