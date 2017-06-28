ICC Women's World Cup 2017: England beat Pakistan in rain-truncated group encounter

London: Natalie Sciver and Heather Knight both scored maiden centuries as England posted their highest-ever Women`s World Cup total en route to beating Pakistan by 107 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) Method in Leicester on Tuesday.

Sciver hit 137 off 92 balls and captain Knight scored 106 off 109 balls as England recovered from 42 for two to finish at 377 for seven in 50 overs, the second-highest total in competition history behind Australia`s 412 for three in 1997.

While the 213-run partnership equalled England`s third-wicket record stand set back in 1993, Pakistan left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu finished with figures of one for 82 -- the most expensive in Women`s World Cup history.

Pakistan opener Ayesha Zafar was 56 not out and Nain Abidi, batting at five, 23 not out when rain brought an early end to the proceedings with the scoreboard reading 107 for three in 29.2 overs.

"It was really nice to get that partnership together and have a convincing win," said Knight after England were put into bat following a short rain delay.

"We don`t really set targets too much, it`s about getting as many runs as we can. Pakistan actually started well, we had to ride that out a bit, play our shots and enjoy ourselves."

Knight struck 12 fours and two sixes in a 109-ball 106, while Sciver slapped 14 fours and four sixes in a whirlwind 92-ball 137.

There was also an entertaining 50-run partnership between Danielle Wyatt (42 not out) and Fran Wilson (33).

The form of Ayesha was a rare positive for Pakistan as the opener brought up her half-century off 67 balls.

It was a second defeat in as many outings for Pakistan and captain Sana Mir said: "We disappointed a lot of fans today. In the first game, we were not able to play the standard we set ourselves and we did not reach those standards again."

The only match on Wednesday sees New Zealand take on South Africa in Derby. All the eight teams involved will play each other once, with the top four contesting the semi-finals.

The final takes place at Lord`s on July 23.