ICC Women's World Cup 2017, England vs India: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time, Venue

New Delhi: The Indian women's cricket team open their ICC World Cup campaign today against England at Derby, hoping to build up on their impressive 8-wicket win over South Africa in the final of the Quadrangular series they participated in recently.

India will be playing the tournament under the much-experienced Mithali Raj, who recently became the third player to lead her team in 100 ODIs.

While there would be plenty of responsibilities on Mithali as far as the team's batting is concerned, Jhulan Goswami, the highest wicket-taker in ODI history, will be hoping to inspire the bowling attack.

Going into the tournament, the India skipper will be confident of putting in a good performance against the hosts. (FULL PREVIEW)

Here's everything you need to know about the opening encounter between England and India:-

When and where will the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 match England and India will be played?

India will play England on June 24 in Derby.

How to watch the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 England vs India live on TV?

The match will be aired live on the Star Sports Television Network.

At what time will the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 England vs India start?

The live broadcast of the match will start at 3 pm IST.

How to watch the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 England vs India live online?

The live streaming of the match can be seen on Hotstar.

Teams

England: Heather Knight (capt), Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Taylor (wk), Katherine Brunt, Georgia Elwiss, Jenny Gunn, Alex Hartley, Danielle Hazell, Beth Langston, Laura Marsh, Natalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Fran Wilson, Danielle Wyatt, Laura Winfield.

India: Mithali Raj (capt), Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Mona Meshram, Nuzhat Parween, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Raut, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma and Poonam.