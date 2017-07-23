ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Harmanpreet Kaur is fit enough to play the final against England, says Mithali Raj

New Delhi: India are all geared up to face three-time champion England at the home of cricket, Lord's, today. However, what turned out to be a major concern for the Indian squad was Harmanpreet Kaur's injury scare. Early this morning, skipper Mithali Raj confirmed that she is all set to take on the field.

It was only yesterday that the Indian vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur was seen agonising in pain, clutching onto her shoulder during the net session. The physio soon ran in to apply ice. The news was quickly shared on social media platform, Twitter by ESPNcricinfo journalist Melinda Farrel. She had tweeted, "Injury worry for India. Harmanpreet Kaur hurt her right shoulder batting in the nets. Said she was fine but looked v uncomfortable. #WWC17."

Injury worry for India. Harmanpreet Kaur hurt her right shoulder batting in the nets. Said she was fine but looked v uncomfortable. #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/irxAQXJRZz — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) July 22, 2017

However, skipper Mithali Raj took to a pre-match conference to reveal Harmanpreet's current status on the injury. She feels that the 28-year-old is fit enough to step onto the field.

"Well, she is fit enough to take the ground tomorrow. She had actually got dehydrated that day due to delay in the game. None of the girls had the time to grab some lunch and then a bit of niggles here and there. But I'm sure she will be fit for tomorrow's game,"said Mithali.

The Punjab-based cricketer has indeed been a crucial player for the Indian eves. Her unbeaten knock of 171 against the mighty Australians scripted India's way into their second ICC Women's World Cup final.

As for England, India had already earned a victory over the host nation by 35 runs in the tournament opener, however as Mithali said, "It will come down to how we perform on that day."