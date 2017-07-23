ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Harmanpreet Kaur set for promotion at Western Railway

New Delhi: Ahead of the Sunday finale against hosts England, another round of good news knocked on the door of Team India vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Her brilliant unbeaten knock of 171 against Australia earned her a promotion in the Western Railways.

The 28-year-old all-rounder had cast a magic at Derby when she struck a scintillating 115-ball unbeaten 171 against the defending champion Australia. A result of which, India stormed into their second ICC Women's World Cup final.

With authorities impressed with her brillancy in the gentlemen's game, Harmanpreet Kaur, who is also an employee of the Western Railways (WR), is now expected to earn a promotion. The Mumbai Division of WR is expected to send a letter of recommendation to the Railway Board to promote her.

"Certainly, we would recommend her name to the Railway Ministry for promotion. We will also felicitate her when she comes back home," said Ravinder Bhakar, chief PRO of WR, yesterday.

Kaur is currently employed as Chief Office Superintendent in Mumbai," he said.

"Whenever, our players show excellence or perform outstandingly in international events, we recommend their names for promotion," he said.

Sunil Udasi, a senior official of the Central Railway, said that the organization takes good care of the players and provides them with adequate necessities.

"Railways women cricketers have always been in the forefront and the current national team is no exception. As many as 10 players from the current 15-member team (taking part in the World Cup) are from Railways.

"This is due to the robust domestic schedule and facilities such as 330 days special leave for dedicated training being provided by the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB)," he told PTI.

"Apart from Kaur, members from the current national team like skipper Mithali Raj, Ekta Bisht, Punam Raut, Veda Krishnamurthy, Poonam Yadav, Sushma Devi, Mona Mesharm, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Nuzhat Parween are from Railways," he said.