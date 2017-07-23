close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Harmanpreet Kaur set for promotion at Western Railway

Ahead of the Sunday finale against hosts England, another round of good news knocked on the door of Team India vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Her brilliant unbeaten knock of 171 against Australia earned her a promotion in the Western Railways.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 23, 2017 - 12:28
ICC Women&#039;s World Cup 2017: Harmanpreet Kaur set for promotion at Western Railway
PTI

New Delhi: Ahead of the Sunday finale against hosts England, another round of good news knocked on the door of Team India vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Her brilliant unbeaten knock of 171 against Australia earned her a promotion in the Western Railways.

The 28-year-old all-rounder had cast a magic at Derby when she struck a scintillating 115-ball unbeaten 171 against the defending champion Australia. A result of which, India stormed into their second ICC Women's World Cup final.

With authorities impressed with her brillancy in the gentlemen's game, Harmanpreet Kaur, who is also an employee of the Western Railways (WR), is now expected to earn a promotion. The Mumbai Division of WR is expected to send a letter of recommendation to the Railway Board to promote her.

"Certainly, we would recommend her name to the Railway Ministry for promotion. We will also felicitate her when she comes back home," said Ravinder Bhakar, chief PRO of WR, yesterday.

Kaur is currently employed as Chief Office Superintendent in Mumbai," he said.

"Whenever, our players show excellence or perform outstandingly in international events, we recommend their names for promotion," he said.

Sunil Udasi, a senior official of the Central Railway, said that the organization takes good care of the players and provides them with adequate necessities.

"Railways women cricketers have always been in the forefront and the current national team is no exception. As many as 10 players from the current 15-member team (taking part in the World Cup) are from Railways.

"This is due to the robust domestic schedule and facilities such as 330 days special leave for dedicated training being provided by the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB)," he told PTI.

"Apart from Kaur, members from the current national team like skipper Mithali Raj, Ekta Bisht, Punam Raut, Veda Krishnamurthy, Poonam Yadav, Sushma Devi, Mona Mesharm, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Nuzhat Parween are from Railways," he said.

TAGS

ICC Women's World Cup 2017Harmanpreet KaurMithali Rajcricket news

From Zee News

Other Sports

Silver for Sharad Kumar, bronze for Varun Bhati at World Pa...

India vs England, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017, Final: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time, Venue
cricket

India vs England, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017, Final: Live S...

Women’s World Cup Final: As India take on England, we look at how Indian teams performed on the biggest stage in the past
cricket

Women’s World Cup Final: As India take on England, we look...

Parupalli Kashyap meets HS Prannoy in summit clash of US Open Grand Prix
Badminton

Parupalli Kashyap meets HS Prannoy in summit clash of US Op...

WATCH: Skipper Mithali Raj seen practicing in unique way ahead of ICC Women&#039;s World Cup final vs England
cricket

WATCH: Skipper Mithali Raj seen practicing in unique way ah...

Mithali Raj becomes Twitter Emoji leader in ICC Women&#039;s World Cup 2017
cricket

Mithali Raj becomes Twitter Emoji leader in ICC Women'...

104th Tour de France: Fourth Tour title almost secure, but Chris Froome says it&#039;s getting harder
Other Sports

104th Tour de France: Fourth Tour title almost secure, but...

West Ham sign Austria striker Marko Arnautovic from Stoke City for club record fee
Football

West Ham sign Austria striker Marko Arnautovic from Stoke C...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup 2017: India skipper Mithali Raj expecting plenty of runs at Lord&#039;s against England
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: India skipper Mithali Raj...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video