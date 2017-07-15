ICC Women's World Cup 2017: India vs New Zealand – Preview, Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time, Venue, Squads

New Delhi: A topsy-turvy campaign for the Indian eves as they find themselves in a must-win game against New Zealand when the two lock horns for a spot in the semi-final, today, at County Ground, Derby.

Mithali Raj-led side was up and rolling after winning four consecutive matches in their campaign at England, but soon succumbed to failure when they suffered two back-to-back defeats. Low on morale, the Indian eves have now found themselves in a virtual quarter-final against the White Ferns, a win against whom would take them to the next round. Adding to their advantage, Indians have had already registered three victories on this ground and would thus be aiming for a fourth consecutive one.

What has been troubling the Women in Blue is their batting approach. Their attempt at being more cautious, or rather extra in this matter has not turned cards in their favour as it has resulted in slower run rate thereby adding more pressure on the middle-order batswomen.

Smriti Mandhana's failure to notch up a few runs has remained a big concern for the team. Harmanpreet Kaur and Jhulan Goswami, who has had a rather quite tournament need to rise to the occasion to deliver their best for the team.

New Zealand, who are rather more accustomed to such situations, are also a team to look out for. Sophie Devine, whose 41-ball 93 is still afresh in the minds of cricket fans alongside skipper Suzie Bates and Rachel Priest can form a fearsome trio to counter down Indian bowling attack.

The least they can expect is rain as heavy showers can lead to early washout of Kiwi hopes.

Squads:

India: Mithali Raj (C), Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smrti Mandhana, Mona Meshram, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Nuzhat Parween, Punam Raut, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma, Smriti Mandhana.

New Zealand: Suzie Bates (C), Amy Satterthwaite, Erin Bermingham, Sophie Devine, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin, Thamsyn Newton, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Rachel Priest, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

When is the ICC Women's World Cup match between India and New Zealand?

The ICC Women's World Cup match between India and New Zealand is on Saturday, July 15.

At what time will the live coverage of the ICC Women's World Cup match between India and New Zealand start?

The live coverage of ICC Women's World Cup match between India and New Zealand will start at 3:00 pm IST.

Where will the ICC Women's World Cup match between India and New Zealand match be played?

The ICC Women's World Cup match between India and New Zealand match will be played at County Ground, Derby.

Which are the TV channels that will do a live telecast of the ICC Women's World Cup match between India and New Zealand?

Star Sports 1 and HD1 are the channels that will do a live telecast of the ICC Champions Trophy match between England and Pakistan.

Where can one watch the live streaming of the ICC Women's World Cup match between India and New Zealand?

One can watch the live streaming on Hotstar. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow zeenews.india.com/cricket.