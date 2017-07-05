ICC Women's World Cup 2017: India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score: Mithali Raj, Deepti Sharma look to rebuild India innings

New Delhi: Live cricket score and live updates from ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Indian and Sri Lanka. Mithali Raj and Co would be brimming with confidence after having registered three consecutive wins in the prestigious tournament. (SCORE: Indian women's - 104/2 after 29 overs).

Over 26 | Score 91/2 | (Deepti 37*, Mithali 26*)

Siriwardene continued into her sixth over. Three off the over. Ranasinghe in for her second over. Five singles off the over.

Siriwardene for her seventh. Just three singles off it

Over 23 | Score 80/2 | (Deepti 34*, Mithali 18*)

Ranaweera continued into her third over as Mithali rocked back to punch the first delivery down cover. Wide, outside off as Raj utilised the width to play the punch. Six of the over. Offie Siriwardene gifted just two runs in the next over.

Misfield as Mithali Raj got another boundary to her name. Spun in, as Raj shifting pressure onto his backfoot pushed it down mid-on, but the buttery fingers of the fielder there failed to grasp it. Deepti notched up a boundary too.

Over 20 | Score 63/2 | (Deepti 28*, Mithali 7*)

India lost both openers in their aim to make four-for-four in their Women's World Cup campaign. Skipper Mithali Raj stepped in to resurrect India's innings.

Over 10 | Score 37/1 | (Deepti 10*, Punam 16*)

Indian eves continued with their slow innings, looking to settle in. In the next three overs, the duo notch up mere nine runs.

Over 7 | Score 21/0 | (Smriti 8*, Punam 12*)

Sri Lankans struck early and dismissed the dangerous Smriti Mandhana. The left-hander was looking to work away a ball from Chandima Gunaratne but mistimed it towards mid-off where Siriwardene held on to a good low catch. Deepti Sharma is the next batswoman at the crease.

Over 5 | Score 21/0 | (Smriti 8*, Punam 12*)

India have made a decent start. Both Smriti and Punam are looking to see through the first few overs. Sri Lankans, on the other hand, have created some pressure with a disciplined bowling effort so far.

TOSS: Mithali Raj won the toss and opted to bat first.

Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana have been in fine form with the willow so far and they would be expected to carry their form to seal the semi-final spot for Women in Blue.

If there's anything called momentum in cricket, it is with the Indian team at the moment.

"We definitely will look into the fact that we don't lose wickets back-to-back because that puts a lot of pressure on the incoming batters as well as the team. We need to work on our partnerships as batters," Indian skipper Mithali Raj said.

"In terms of bowling, the spinners have been doing well, (against Pakistan) the pacers looked better than the last two games so it depends which wicket we play on against Sri Lanka.

India made a dream start to the tournament by stunning hosts England by 35 runs before trouncing West Indies by seven wickets in their next encounter, while their 95-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the last match has only helped them grow in confidence.

Having six points from three games, India are at the top of the table.

(With PTI inputs)