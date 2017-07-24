ICC Women's World Cup 2017: India will achieve new heights in future, says Vijay Goel

New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel, while congratulating Team Indian for their performance at the Women`s World Cup, said India will achieve new heights in women`s cricket in the future.Goel appreciated the team for its performance throughout the league and said the daughters of the nation have won the hearts.

"It was expected that India would win this year`s Women`s World Cup. However, our women`s team played very well. They have won our hearts. The daughters of the nation have given brilliant performance. We will move forward in Women`s cricket also," Goel told ANI.The Sports Minister also said that they will give a grand welcome to the team once they return.The England counterpart staged a comeback to beat India by nine runs in a thrilling ICC Women`s World Cup final yesterday.

Anya Shrubsole was the pick of the bowlers as she took six wickets to clearly take away the game from India.Poonam Raut was batting brilliantly even as India looked all set to achieve the target of 229. But as soon as the 27-year-old opener fell lbw to Shrubsole for 86, the whole innings came crashing down like a deck of cards.Shubsole bowled Rajeshwari Gayakwad to give England the win.India were 191 for three at one point, and needed 11 to win from the final 12 balls, but got all out for 219, clearly giving away the game to the host.