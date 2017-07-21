close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: It isn't going to be easy for England, warns Mithali Raj ahead of Sunday finale

Mithali Raj-led side will now face England on Sunday, at cricket's grandest stage of all, the Lord's. They had earlier faced the English side in their opening game, this tournament, where India defeated the host nation by 35 runs.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 21, 2017 - 12:43
ICC Women&#039;s World Cup 2017: It isn&#039;t going to be easy for England, warns Mithali Raj ahead of Sunday finale
PTI

New Delhi: With the Indian eves storming into their second ICC Women's World Cup final, skipper Mithali Raj has warned the host nation England that it won't be an easy contest when the two lock horns in Sunday finale at Lord's.

Indian vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur struck an amazing 115-ball 171 – termed as one of the greatest World Cup knocks of all time – as India breezed past the defending champion Australia by 36 runs, at Derby, on Thursday.

On reaching their first World Cup final since 2005, Mithali said, "As a team we are all very excited to be part of the final."

"We knew that this tournament wasn't going to be easy but the way the girls have turned up at every situation when the team needed, whether it was the batters or bowlers, this win has definitely changed the scenario in terms of how the girls will look up to the final.

Mithali Raj-led side will now face England on Sunday, at cricket's grandest stage of all, the Lord's. They had earlier faced the English side in their opening game, this tournament, where India defeated the host nation by 35 runs.

With 12 points from seven matches, the host team finished atop on the league chart. They then eased past South Africa in a last-ball thriller in the first semi-final to reach the ultimate round.

Despite showering praise on the English side on their remarkable journey to the final, Mithali said that Sunday's match isn't going to be an easy one for the host nation.

"It definitely isn't going to be easy for England. But it will come down to how we perform on that day. We really have to work on our planning and strategy because England have also peaked after being defeated by us in the first game."

"They have performed well in the run up to the final, so playing a host in their own country is going to be a challenge. But saying that this unit is up for it," she added.

TAGS

Mithali RajICC Women's World Cup 2017India vs EnglandInd vs Engcricket news

From Zee News

WATCH: Deepti Sharma takes a stunner to dismiss Nicole Bolton in IND vs AUS WWC 2017 semi-final
cricket

WATCH: Deepti Sharma takes a stunner to dismiss Nicole Bolt...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup 2017: Mithali Raj and Co. to be rewarded by BCCI
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Mithali Raj and Co. to be...

Women’s World Cup: Here’s a look back at all finals in tournament history as India get ready to play England
cricket

Women’s World Cup: Here’s a look back at all finals in tour...

WATCH: Epic reactions! Australian bowlers&#039; expressions on facing Harmanpreet Kaur say it all
cricket

WATCH: Epic reactions! Australian bowlers' expressions...

WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur&#039;s sensational six in BBL that even left Adam Gilchrist awestruck
cricket

WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur's sensational six in BBL that...

Harmanpreet Kaur’s 171* vs Australia or Kapil Dev’s 175* vs Zimbabwe - Which is the greater World Cup knock by an Indian?
cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur’s 171* vs Australia or Kapil Dev’s 175* vs...

Parupalli Kashyap, Sameer Verma and H S Prannoy advance to US Open quarterfinals
Badminton

Parupalli Kashyap, Sameer Verma and H S Prannoy advance to...

Harmanpreet Kaur: 15 facts you must know about Indian women team&#039;s star vice-captain
cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur: 15 facts you must know about Indian women...

Women’s World Cup Final: India vs England – What to expect from the big match on Sunday?
cricket

Women’s World Cup Final: India vs England – What to expect...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video