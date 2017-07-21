ICC Women's World Cup 2017: It isn't going to be easy for England, warns Mithali Raj ahead of Sunday finale

New Delhi: With the Indian eves storming into their second ICC Women's World Cup final, skipper Mithali Raj has warned the host nation England that it won't be an easy contest when the two lock horns in Sunday finale at Lord's.

Indian vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur struck an amazing 115-ball 171 – termed as one of the greatest World Cup knocks of all time – as India breezed past the defending champion Australia by 36 runs, at Derby, on Thursday.

On reaching their first World Cup final since 2005, Mithali said, "As a team we are all very excited to be part of the final."

"We knew that this tournament wasn't going to be easy but the way the girls have turned up at every situation when the team needed, whether it was the batters or bowlers, this win has definitely changed the scenario in terms of how the girls will look up to the final.

Mithali Raj-led side will now face England on Sunday, at cricket's grandest stage of all, the Lord's. They had earlier faced the English side in their opening game, this tournament, where India defeated the host nation by 35 runs.

With 12 points from seven matches, the host team finished atop on the league chart. They then eased past South Africa in a last-ball thriller in the first semi-final to reach the ultimate round.

Despite showering praise on the English side on their remarkable journey to the final, Mithali said that Sunday's match isn't going to be an easy one for the host nation.

"It definitely isn't going to be easy for England. But it will come down to how we perform on that day. We really have to work on our planning and strategy because England have also peaked after being defeated by us in the first game."

"They have performed well in the run up to the final, so playing a host in their own country is going to be a challenge. But saying that this unit is up for it," she added.