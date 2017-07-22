ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Mithali Raj and Co. on cusp of creating history at Lord's

New Delhi: India were no favourites when they headed to England for the ICC Women's World Cup 2017. Having never been to the final since 2005, no one, not even the countrymates would have ever imagined the Indian eves making it to the final. But they did, defying all odds, ousting the mighty Australians, India sailed into their second World Cup final.

"I am speechless," said the Indian skipper Mithali Raj, after India stunned the defending champions Australia by 36 runs. ( ICC WWC: ENG vs IND – Preview )

"For me and Jhulan (Goswami), it is very special because we are two players from 2005 (ICC World Cup) who have been with the team," added Raj. "It seems like it’s going back to 2005, and I am just too happy that the girls have given us an opportunity to be a part of the World Cup Final again." ( When, where and how to watch the Sunday finale? )

Since the inception of the Women's World Cup back in 1973, India have played eight out of the ten tournaments till date. The closest they have inched towards the golden trophy was last in 2005.

Finishing second in the group stage with 30 points, five short of the Aussies, India were up against the New Zealand side. Riding on an impeccable knock of 91 runs and a thriller of a spell from Amita Sharma, India set foot into their very first World Cup final.

"I think in 2005 hardly anybody knew that India have qualified for the final because they were all too involved in men’s cricket. Nobody really paid attention to the India women’s team," she remembered as she narrated it to ESPNcricinfo.

Despite the lack of support and awareness, the Indian eves headed into the final with ample hope and confidence only to find it crumbled down by 98-runs. Staring at a fighting total of 215 runs put forth by the Southern Stars, India only managed to amass a dismal 117.

Mithali Raj was then the captain and Mithali Raj is still the captain. Twelve long years have passed since then and India haven't been able to end their trophy drought. For Mithali and her team mate Jhulan, this could be their last shot at the coveted trophy. Last time India played a final at the Lord's, they had clinched the trophy. That was 1983 and the nation turned its attention towards the Gentlemen's sport. A win for the women's team tomorrow could create yet another history for the Indians. "It's an opportunity for the Indian team to make it big in India and this time everybody will be glued to the television on Sunday," said Mithali.

Looking at 2017, India seems to have set up a rematch against the English side. It was only on June 24 that the visitors upset the hosts by 35 runs in the tournament opener. Completing an entire circle, here they are once again, face-to-face for the final showdown.

"It definitely isn't going to be easy for England. But it will come down to how we perform on that day. We really have to work on our planning and strategy because England have also peaked after being defeated by us in the first game, she said, soon after their victory on Thursday.

It has indeed been a long and entertaining journey there at England for Mithali Raj and her team. And whether may be the result of the blockbuster Sunday finale, viewership is definitely going to increase each time they set foot on the 22 yards of space.