ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Mithali Raj and Co. to be rewarded by BCCI

New Delhi: It has been one enthralling journey for the Indian eves as they have successfully ousted the defending champions Australia by 36 runs in the semi-final to make it to their first World Cup final since 2005. Applauding their commendable journey to the ultimate round, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has promised a reward for the Mithali Raj-led side.

Speaking to ANI, BCCI acting president CK Khanna said, "BCCI will give reward to Women’s Cricket Team on their tremendous performance in World Cup."

He even heaped praise on India's vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur on her ravishing 115-ball unbeaten 171 that paved the way for India to reach their second ICC Women's World Cup final. In an innings laced with 20 boundaries and seven sixes, Kaur's unbeaten knock has now been termed as one of the greatest ever in the history of India's cricket.

"Match by match Indian team is performing so well now, we are proud of them particularly the knock played by Harmanpreet Kaur," he added.

India will now take on host nation England, at The Lord's, on Sunday.