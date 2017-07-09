ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Mithali Raj goes for golden duck for first time in her career

New Delhi: Until Saturday morning, Indian women's team was the most feared of all in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2017, having won four matches in-a-row. But their hope of marching into the semi-final round came to cease after a crushing 115-run defeat to South Africa women.

Heading into the match, Indian eves remained favourites. Their somewhat strong batting line-up and a clinical range of spinners, gave them the upper edge ahead of the match. Above all, captain Mithali Raj was on the cusp of creating history by becoming the first women's cricketer to cross the 6000-run mark. But all ended in vain, for the team and for the skipper. In fact, Raj went for a 'Golden Duck' for the first time in her career.

It was the 13th over of India's innings. A captain to a captain. Van Niekerek was on the other end. The second ball, up the length delivery, didn't turn much as the ball had sneaked through the gap between bat and pad and clicked off the bails. The Proteas leggie screamed with overwhelment as Mithali walked back with complete disappointment.

Here is that moment from the match....

Put to bat first, South Africa posted a formidable total of 273 runs, riding on a blistering knock from opener Lizelle Lee (92), with a little help from the skipper (57).

In reply, India failed to get even close to the total. Apart from Deepti Sharma (60), none showed the required potential to take India through. Van Niekerk scalped four wickets as South Africa registered their third victory in the tournament.

India will next take on table-toppers Australia, at Bristol, on July 11.