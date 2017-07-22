ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Record-breaking feat as tickets for Sunday finale at Lord's sold out

New Delhi: It is a record-breaking final showdown at Lord's where India will take on the host nation England in the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 final, but that is not what makes it special. International Cricket Council (ICC) governing body, on Tuesday, said that Sunday's finale would witness biggest ever turnout as all the tickets have been sold.

It will thus be the biggest ever attendance for a Women's World Cup final with over 26, 500 tickets already sold out, and a few remaining, which only the MCC members can avail. The 2017 season has indeed been wonderful for the women cricketers. With new records being created in every match and old ones shattered, this new and amazing feat indeed stands out as the best reply to all those.

Further stats put forth by ICC reveal that exceptional media coverage and with most games being able to be streamed online for the very first time, the global audience reach has bolstered past the 50 million-mark. Of this, about 50 per cent are women while around 31 per cent is below the age group of 16.

ICC Women’s World Cup Tournament director, Steve Elworthy said, "We promised that this would be the best-ever ICC Women’s World Cup and I believe that the statistics – on and off the field – show that we have delivered on that pledge. The attendances have been outstanding and they have been treated to some exciting, exhilarating cricket."