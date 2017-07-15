close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ICC Women's World Cup: Accolades pour in for India for entering semis

Skipper Mithali slammed a century before left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad returned with a five-wicket haul as India crushed New Zealand by 186 runs to storm into the semifinals of the ICC Women's World Cup at Derby, England.

PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2017 - 23:14
ICC Women&#039;s World Cup: Accolades pour in for India for entering semis

New Delhi: Accolades poured in from all quarters for Indian women's cricket team with acting BCCI president C K Khanna hailing the performance of Mithali Raj and Co. As they entered the semifinals of the ICC World Cup on Saturday.

Skipper Mithali slammed a century before left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad returned with a five-wicket haul as India crushed New Zealand by 186 runs to storm into the semifinals of the ICC Women's World Cup at Derby, England.

"I on behalf of BCCI congratulate Indian women's team for qualifying into semifinals of Women World Cup 2017. Well played Ms. Mithali Raj, superb century. Played captain's knock in a very crucial game," said Khanna.

IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla also congratulated the Indian team.

"Congrats Women's Cricket Team for the decisive victory against the NZ. Well played @M_Raj03 & the entire team. Best Wishes for semi final," he wrote on his Twitter page.

Former player and current member of COA, Diana Edulji also congratulated the team, saying: "What a victory. Great days for women's cricket. Aache din ayaa hai womens cricket. Well done girls."

Social media was abuzz with congratulatory messages for the Indian women's team.

Stylish former India batsman VVS Laxman took to Twitter to congratulate Mithali Raj and her team.

"Indian bowlers spin a Web around the NZ batswomen. Gr8 spell from Rajeshwari Gaykawad.Congrats @M_Raj03 & to the entire @BCCIWomen #wwc17," he wrote on his page.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag wrote: "Congratulations @BCCIWomen on the stunning win and making it to the semis. Great effort from @M_Raj03,Veda and Rajeshwari. #WWC17."

TAGS

Women's World CupBCCICK KhannaMithali RajRajeshwari GayakwadRajeev ShuklaVVS Laxmancricket news

From Zee News

Russian President Vladimir Putin bars dopers from Kremlin grants
Other Sports

Russian President Vladimir Putin bars dopers from Kremlin g...

Wimbledon: Venus Williams runs out of steam but gives all credit to Garbine Muguruza
Tennis

Wimbledon: Venus Williams runs out of steam but gives all c...

England vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 2: England collapse in reply to South Africa&#039;s 335
cricket

England vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 2: England collapse...

Spin great Muttiah Muralitharan heaps praise on R Ashwin, says Indian offie is a smart cricketer
cricket

Spin great Muttiah Muralitharan heaps praise on R Ashwin, s...

Sourav Ganguly gets into fracas with fellow passenger, forced to change berth
cricket

Sourav Ganguly gets into fracas with fellow passenger, forc...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup: India seal semi-final spot with convincing 186-run win over New Zealand
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup: India seal semi-final spot with...

British Grand Prix 2017, Main Race: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time, Venue
Other Sports

British Grand Prix 2017, Main Race: Live Streaming, TV List...

England vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 2: James Anderson&#039;s five-fer - watch video
cricket

England vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 2: James Anderson...

Chelsea sign France midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco
Football

Chelsea sign France midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video