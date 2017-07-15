ICC Women's World Cup: Accolades pour in for India for entering semis

New Delhi: Accolades poured in from all quarters for Indian women's cricket team with acting BCCI president C K Khanna hailing the performance of Mithali Raj and Co. As they entered the semifinals of the ICC World Cup on Saturday.

Skipper Mithali slammed a century before left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad returned with a five-wicket haul as India crushed New Zealand by 186 runs to storm into the semifinals of the ICC Women's World Cup at Derby, England.

"I on behalf of BCCI congratulate Indian women's team for qualifying into semifinals of Women World Cup 2017. Well played Ms. Mithali Raj, superb century. Played captain's knock in a very crucial game," said Khanna.

IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla also congratulated the Indian team.

"Congrats Women's Cricket Team for the decisive victory against the NZ. Well played @M_Raj03 & the entire team. Best Wishes for semi final," he wrote on his Twitter page.

Former player and current member of COA, Diana Edulji also congratulated the team, saying: "What a victory. Great days for women's cricket. Aache din ayaa hai womens cricket. Well done girls."

Social media was abuzz with congratulatory messages for the Indian women's team.

Stylish former India batsman VVS Laxman took to Twitter to congratulate Mithali Raj and her team.

"Indian bowlers spin a Web around the NZ batswomen. Gr8 spell from Rajeshwari Gaykawad.Congrats @M_Raj03 & to the entire @BCCIWomen #wwc17," he wrote on his page.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag wrote: "Congratulations @BCCIWomen on the stunning win and making it to the semis. Great effort from @M_Raj03,Veda and Rajeshwari. #WWC17."