ICC Women's World Cup: After Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana shuts down reporter with brilliant response

Mandhana, who scored 90 in the opener against England, slammed unbeaten 106 runs to help Indian eves register their second successive win of ICC Women's World Cup 2017.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 30, 2017 - 17:23
ICC Women&#039;s World Cup: After Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana shuts down reporter with brilliant response

New Delhi: Days after Indian women's cricket skipper Mithali Raj gave a brilliant response to a reporter who asked her about her favourite male players, rising star Smriti Mandhana took a leaf out of her skipper's book and won praise for handling a tricky question in the best possible manner.

Mandhana, who slammed a historic 106-run knock to guide Indian eves to a comprehensive seven-wicket win over West Indies, was asked by a reporter whether she thinks her team can go on to win the ICC Women's World Cup 2017.

"What? You don’t?” came her reply.

One of the journalists took to Twitter to share exactly what happened:

Earlier, the 20-year-old left-hander from Mumbai returned undefeated on 106 as India chased down a 184-run target with more than seven overs and seven wickets to spare on Thursday.

Mandhana, who scored 90 in the opener against England, faced 108 balls and struck 13 fours and two sixes. She added 108 runs for the third wicket with Raj (46) after Indian ever were in a spot of bother after being reduced to 33 for two.

TAGS

Smriti MandhanaMithali RajIndian women's cricket teamICC Women's World Cupcricket news

