close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ICC Women's World Cup: BCCI plan grand felicition for Mithali Raj and Co on return from England

The date and venue for the felicitation has not been finalised yet and will be done after checking the availability of the players.

PTI| Last Updated: Monday, July 24, 2017 - 13:15
ICC Women&#039;s World Cup: BCCI plan grand felicition for Mithali Raj and Co on return from England

 New Delhi: The BCCI is planning a grand felicitation for the Indian women's cricket team, which won a billion hearts despite a heartbreaking loss in the World Cup final at Lord's on Sunday.

The team is scheduled to return home in batches from Wednesday onwards.

The date and venue for the felicitation has not been finalised yet and will be done after checking the availability of the players.

At the ceremony, the players will be presented with cheques of Rs 50 lakh each while the support staff will receive will Rs 25 lakh each, as announced by the BCCI before the final.

Efforts are also on for a players' interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who richly praised the women for taking India to their first final in 12 years.

"They lost the final but made the nation proud with their performance. The BCCI will organise a felicitation for the team and we are also trying to fix up a meeting with Prime Minister Modi," a BCCI official close to the development, told PTI.

"There is a feeling (among the BCCI and COA) that the surge in popularity of the women's game should be cashed in on. One way to build on the World Cup gains is by having a women's IPL.

"The focus now should immediately turn to the World T20 next year," the official added.

TAGS

BCCIICC Women's World CupWWC 2017Mithali Rajcricket news

From Zee News

Sri Lanka name uncapped left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara in Galle Test squad
India's tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Sri Lanka name uncapped left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakuma...

SL vs IND: KL Rahul likely to miss opening Test at Galle due to high fever
India's tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND: KL Rahul likely to miss opening Test at Galle du...

WATCH: English batsman Ross Whiteley slams six sixes in one over in UK&#039;s NatWest T20 Blast
cricket

WATCH: English batsman Ross Whiteley slams six sixes in one...

India captain Mithali Raj bats for women&#039;s IPL-style league after World Cup heroics
cricket

India captain Mithali Raj bats for women's IPL-style l...

Alvaro Morata must make hit the ground running to fill Diego Costa void at Chelsea: Cesc Fabregas
Football

Alvaro Morata must make hit the ground running to fill Dieg...

Punjab CM offers DSP&#039;s post to in Punjab Police to Harmanpreet Kaur after announcing INR 5 Lakh cash reward
cricket

Punjab CM offers DSP's post to in Punjab Police to Har...

Worcestershire&#039;s Ross Whiteley hit six sixes in 37-run over at UK&#039;s NatWest T20 Blast
cricket

Worcestershire's Ross Whiteley hit six sixes in 37-run...

WATCH: Mithali Raj involved in a bizarre run-out vs England in ICC WWC final
cricket

WATCH: Mithali Raj involved in a bizarre run-out vs England...

Virender Sehwag, Piers Morgan indulge in Twitter banter over India&#039;s loss to England in WWC 2017 Final
cricket

Virender Sehwag, Piers Morgan indulge in Twitter banter ove...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video