ICC Women's World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur, Shah Rukh Khan involved in glorious Twitter conversation

New Delhi: The cricketing world witnessed Harmanpreet Kaur's sensational hitting ability on Thursday's second semi-final at Derby which sent Australia packing with a 36-run loss. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was one of the many celebrities who has hailed the Indian vice-captain.

The Badshah of Bollywood lauded Harmanpreet on Twitter, cheering for India to win the semi-final contest and progress to the final.

Wow @Imharmanpreet Go India win this one!! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 20, 2017

"Wow @Imharmanpreet Go India win this one!!", tweeted SRK.

READ: BCCI announce cash reward for Indian Women's Team for progression into ICC World Cup final

After the match, the Indian all-rounder thanked Shah Rukh and wished him well for upcoming movie Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Thank You @iamsrk Sir , Wish you All the best for #JabHarryMetSejal — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) July 21, 2017

"Thank You @iamsrk Sir , Wish you All the best for #JabHarryMetSejal," Harmanpreet replied.

With India's progression to the final sealed, Shah Rukh further cheered for the team to return home as world champions.

Rule the world!!! Best of luck and health to the whole team. Give them a big hug. Love u all. https://t.co/7Asxg2fb5o — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 21, 2017

"Rule the world!!! Best of luck and health to the whole team. Give them a big hug. Love u all," SRK's final tweet read.

Other than SRK and cricketing celebrities, Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh also congratulated the Moga-born cricketer for her excellent performance .

In his congratulatory message, the CM said Kaur has done the state proud by becoming the second highest scorer for India in women's ODI.

The Chief Minister said that it was a matter of great honour for all Punjabis that Harmanpreet had carved a niche for herself in international cricket with her sheer hard work and dedication.

He hoped that Harmanpreet's superb accomplishment would go a long way in inspiring other girls to strive for excellence.

Wishing her a bright future and success in her life, the Chief Minister expressed the hope that this daughter of Punjab would bring more laurels to the state in the field of sports.

(With PTI inputs)