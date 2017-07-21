close
ICC Women's World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur's mother sends out strong message, slams female foeticide

In Sunday's Lord's final, India will play hosts England. India have beaten England in their previous meeting, in a group game on the opening day of the tournament.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 22, 2017 - 00:18
ICC Women&#039;s World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur&#039;s mother sends out strong message, slams female foeticide

New Delhi: India found an unlikely hero during the second semi-final match of the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup against six-time winners Australia on Thursday in Derby, England. Her name is Harmanpreet Kaur.

Indians hailed the 28-year-old in congratulatory messages for her epic 115-ball 171 n.o., which helped India beat the overwhelming favourites by 36 runs. Those who hailed Harmanpreet included the legends of the game, umpteen numbers of fans and also prominent figures from other aspects of life.

But the most powerful, yet poignant of them came from Harmanpreet's mother. She could have basked in her daughter's new-found fame but used the platform to highlight a couple of the social malaises which is plaguing the country — female foeticide and discrimination against women.

“I just want to say, other women, that the way my daughter has made us proud, they should also give their daughter a chance to live their dream and shouldn’t kill them in the womb,” Harmanpreet Kaur’s mother Satinder Kaur told ANI.

Yesterday, in a rain shortened 42-overs a side match, India set a 281-run target for the Southern Stars, with Harmanpreet leading the onslaught. The defending champions, then, tried to make a match out it but fell short by 36 runs.

In Sunday's Lord's final, India will play hosts England. India have beaten England in their previous meeting, in a group game on the opening day of the tournament.

TAGS

Harmanpreet Kaur2017 ICC Women's World CupIndia vs AustraliaFemale foeticidediscrimination against womencricket news

