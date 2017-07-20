ICC Women's World Cup: India to take on six-time champions Australia in semi-final

Derby: Indian women will aim to turn the tables when they will take on six-time champions Australia in the second semi-final of the ICC Women`s World Cup in Derby, England today.

India sports a poor record against Australia, having lost 34 out of 42 games the two teams have played so far.

But the Mithali Raj-led Indian team will be aiming to end the losing streak against Australia today in a promising encounter.

A win today will ensure India`s entry into the summit clash against the host England at the Lord`s, for the second time in the history of the tournament.

India played the final of the World Cup only once in 2005 edition in South Africa, where they lost to Australia.

The clash will also give India a shot at retribution to avenge their crushing eight-wicket loss to Australia in the round-robin stage just a week ago in Bristol.