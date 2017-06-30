ICC Women's World Cup: India vs West Indies – Highlights and important stats you must know

New Delhi: Indian eves registered a comprehensive win against West Indies as Mithali Raj & Co defeated their opponents by seven wickets in a group match of the ICC Women's World Cup at the County Ground on Thursday.

Chasing a target of 184 runs, opener Smriti Mandhana smashed a brilliant century as Women in Blue chased down the total with 45 balls remaining.

Here are some of the highlights you must know about the match:

1) Smriti, who was 20 years and 346 days old as on Thursday, has become the third youngest player to score a century in the ICC Women’s World Cup history. The top two records are with England's Charlotte Edwards (17years and 364days) and Australia Meg Lanning (20years and 317days)

2) Smriti's unbeaten 106-run knock is also the second highest individual score for any Indian Women batsman in the ICC Women’s World Cup history. The record is held by Harmanpreet Kaur with 107* runs innings against England Women at Mumbai (Brabourne Stadium) on 3rd February 2013.

3) Indian skipper Mithali, who slammed his seventh consecutive ODI fifty in the previous match, missed out on the eighth one by just four runs. Mithali still holds the record for maximum number of fifties in women's ODIs (7), her last one coming against England in the previous match of the ongoing World Cup.

4) Indian women successfully chased down the target of 184 runs (186/3 in 42.3 overs). It is the second highest run-chase by Indian eves in their ICC World Cup history. Their highest run-chase came against Pakistan, where they chased down 193 runs (195/4 in 46 overs) at Cuttack on 7th February 2013.

5) Smriti and Mithali stitched a match-winning 108-run partnership for the third wicket. It is Indian Women’s fourth-highest run partnership for any wicket in their ICC Women’s World Cup history.

Brief scores:

India: 186/3 in 42.3 overs (Smriti Mandhana 106 not out, Mithali Raj 46) vs West Indies: 183/8 in 50 overs (Hayley Matthews 43; Poonam Yadav 2/19, Deepti Sharma 2/27, Harmanpret Kaur 2/42)