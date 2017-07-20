ICC Women's World Cup: Magical Harmanpreet inspires India; fans, legends bow to her
The total of 281/4 in 42 overs was India's highest ever total against the Southern Stars and could well be a match-winning total.
New Delhi: A magical Harmanpreet Kaur played inarguably one of the finest ODI innings ever to lead India to an imposing 281 for four against Australia in the semi-final of the ICC Women's World Cup on Thursday.
The 115-ball knock became the talking point with fans and legends of the game bowing to the 28-year-old from Punjab. It indeed was one of the most pivotal knocks in women's cricket.
Soon after the right-handed batswoman reached her hundred, Twitter became flooded with everything that's Harmanpreet. Mind you, this is a very very long compilation, and there are personalities we hardly ever ignored.
Here are some of the tweets:
Incredible batting by @ImHarmanpreet! Come on India- Let's go out and win the second half of the game as well. #AUSvIND #WWC17 #WomenInBlue
— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 20, 2017
An Innings of a lifetime , Harmanpreet Kaur . What wonderful clean hitting. More than 60% of India's runs.
Fan ! Over to the Bowlers now. pic.twitter.com/xZlIB2SW4x
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 20, 2017
Serious batting by @imharmanpreet! What a knock! #IndvsAus #WWC17
— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) July 20, 2017
This is a genuinely Kapil-Dev-at-Tunbridge-Wells kind of innings from @ImHarmanpreet now. Hope it inspires other young girls to follow
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 20, 2017
Harmanpreet you rockstar. Simply awesome - @ImHarmanpreet @BCCIWomen #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/olwm0UHjZc
— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 20, 2017
Stunning! Incredible! Magnificent @ImHarmanpreet!
171* off 115 in a WC SF!
SPECIAL EFFORT. pic.twitter.com/FFZQKuYOZT
— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 20, 2017
Raging performance by @ImHarmanpreet way to go.. #Girlpower#IndvsAus #WWC17
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 20, 2017
Outstanding batting by @ImHarmanpreet brutal power ,clean hitting class knock #punjabipower #AUSvIND #WWC17
— Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) July 20, 2017
Keeping a tracking on the #ICCWorldCup #INDvsAUS game amidst promotions. Come on #WomenInBlue. Well done Harmanpreet Kaur. pic.twitter.com/HzfJlEiLXm
— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 20, 2017
Harmanpreet Kaur
1st 50 in 64 balls
2nd 50 in 26 balls
3rd 50 in 17 balls
last 21 in 8 balls#WWC17 #IndvsAus
— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 20, 2017
What striking!!@ImHarmanpreet @vedakmurthy08 #AUSvsIND
— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) July 20, 2017
Best innings by an Indian in a World Cup knockout game...yes, I'm including men's cricket too. Harmanpreet Kaur...is writing history. #WWC17
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 20, 2017
Haven't seen such singlehanded dominance in a long, long time. It's Harmanpreet Kaur vs Australia out there.
#WWC17 #INDvAUS
— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 20, 2017
