close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ICC Women's World Cup: Magical Harmanpreet inspires India; fans, legends bow to her

The total of 281/4 in 42 overs was India's highest ever total against the Southern Stars and could well be a match-winning total.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 22:33
ICC Women&#039;s World Cup: Magical Harmanpreet inspires India; fans, legends bow to her

New Delhi: A magical Harmanpreet Kaur played inarguably one of the finest ODI innings ever to lead India to an imposing 281 for four against Australia in the semi-final of the ICC Women's World Cup on Thursday.

The 115-ball knock became the talking point with fans and legends of the game bowing to the 28-year-old from Punjab. It indeed was one of the most pivotal knocks in women's cricket.

Soon after the right-handed batswoman reached her hundred, Twitter became flooded with everything that's Harmanpreet. Mind you, this is a very very long compilation, and there are personalities we hardly ever ignored.

Here are some of the tweets:

The total of 281/4 in 42 overs was India's highest ever total against the Southern Stars and could well be a match-winning total.

 

TAGS

Harmanpreet KaurIndia vs AustraliaICC Women's World Cupcricket news

From Zee News

WATCH: Oh you beauty! Jhulan Goswami makes a mockery of Aussie legend Meg Lanning
cricket

WATCH: Oh you beauty! Jhulan Goswami makes a mockery of Aus...

Shikhar Dhawan or Abhinav Mukund should not feel burden of pressure: Virat Kohli
cricket

Shikhar Dhawan or Abhinav Mukund should not feel burden of...

Harmanpreet Kaur&#039;s 171: When a woman showed world how the &#039;Gentleman&#039;s game&#039; is played
cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur's 171: When a woman showed world how...

WATCH: Fuming Harmanpreet Kaur leaves Deepti Sharma in tears after committing to suicidal run against Australia
cricket

WATCH: Fuming Harmanpreet Kaur leaves Deepti Sharma in tear...

WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur destroys Australia with rampaging knock in ICC Women&#039;s WC semi-final
cricket

WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur destroys Australia with rampaging k...

Pro Kabaddi League: Sachin Tendulkar rubs shoulder with Kamal Haasan at Tamil Thalaivas event – See Pic
cricketOther Sports

Pro Kabaddi League: Sachin Tendulkar rubs shoulder with Kam...

India&#039;s tour of Sri Lanka: Complete list of schedule, fixtures, timings, squads and venue
cricket

India's tour of Sri Lanka: Complete list of schedule,...

KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan summoned over alleged FEMA violence in IPL
cricket

KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan summoned over alleged FEMA violenc...

This is what daddy does: David Warner&#039;s daughter makes a killing with this perfect mimicry — See Pic
cricket

This is what daddy does: David Warner's daughter makes...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video