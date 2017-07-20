ICC Women's World Cup: Magical Harmanpreet inspires India; fans, legends bow to her

New Delhi: A magical Harmanpreet Kaur played inarguably one of the finest ODI innings ever to lead India to an imposing 281 for four against Australia in the semi-final of the ICC Women's World Cup on Thursday.

The 115-ball knock became the talking point with fans and legends of the game bowing to the 28-year-old from Punjab. It indeed was one of the most pivotal knocks in women's cricket.

Soon after the right-handed batswoman reached her hundred, Twitter became flooded with everything that's Harmanpreet. Mind you, this is a very very long compilation, and there are personalities we hardly ever ignored.

Here are some of the tweets:

Incredible batting by @ImHarmanpreet! Come on India- Let's go out and win the second half of the game as well. #AUSvIND #WWC17 #WomenInBlue — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 20, 2017

An Innings of a lifetime , Harmanpreet Kaur . What wonderful clean hitting. More than 60% of India's runs.

Fan ! Over to the Bowlers now. pic.twitter.com/xZlIB2SW4x — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 20, 2017

This is a genuinely Kapil-Dev-at-Tunbridge-Wells kind of innings from @ImHarmanpreet now. Hope it inspires other young girls to follow — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 20, 2017

Stunning! Incredible! Magnificent @ImHarmanpreet!

171* off 115 in a WC SF!

SPECIAL EFFORT. pic.twitter.com/FFZQKuYOZT — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 20, 2017

Keeping a tracking on the #ICCWorldCup #INDvsAUS game amidst promotions. Come on #WomenInBlue. Well done Harmanpreet Kaur. pic.twitter.com/HzfJlEiLXm — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 20, 2017

Harmanpreet Kaur

1st 50 in 64 balls

2nd 50 in 26 balls

3rd 50 in 17 balls

last 21 in 8 balls#WWC17 #IndvsAus — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 20, 2017

Best innings by an Indian in a World Cup knockout game...yes, I'm including men's cricket too. Harmanpreet Kaur...is writing history. #WWC17 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 20, 2017

Haven't seen such singlehanded dominance in a long, long time. It's Harmanpreet Kaur vs Australia out there.

#WWC17 #INDvAUS — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 20, 2017

The total of 281/4 in 42 overs was India's highest ever total against the Southern Stars and could well be a match-winning total.