close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ICC Women's World Cup: Mithali Raj, Rakeswari Gayekwad star in Indian eves warm-up win against Sri Lanka

In reply to India's 275/8, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 166 in 48.4 overs with left-arm spinner Rajsewari Gayekwad taking 4/12 in 7 overs.

PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 22:59
ICC Women&#039;s World Cup: Mithali Raj, Rakeswari Gayekwad star in Indian eves warm-up win against Sri Lanka

Chesterfield: Skipper Mithali Raj hit a strokefilled 85 as Indian women's cricket team beat Sri Lanka by 109 runs in a warm-up game for the ICC Women's World Cup, here on Wednesday.

Batting first, India scored a healthy 275 for 8 in 50 overs with half-centuries from Raj and opener Poonam Raut (69). The other significant contribution came from Smriti Mandhana (44). The Indian captain hit 11 boundaries in her 89-ball knock.

In reply, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 166 in 48.4 overs with left-arm spinner Rajsewari Gayekwad taking 4/12 in 7 overs.

Brief Scores: India Women 275/8 in 50 overs (Mithali Raj 85, Poonam Raut 69, Smriti Mandhana 44)

Sri Lanka 166 in 48.4 overs (Rakeswari Gayekwad 4/12, Shikha Pandey 2/22). India women won by 109 runs.

TAGS

Mithali RajRajsewari GayekwadICC Women's World CupIndian women's cricketIndia vs Sri Lankacricket news

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

New teams interested in entering Formula One, claims FIA president Jean Todt
Other Sports

New teams interested in entering Formula One, claims FIA pr...

Cristiano Ronaldo ready to pay 14.7 million euros in Spanish tax fraud case: Report
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo ready to pay 14.7 million euros in Spanis...

Halle Open: Dominic Thiem dumped out by Robin Haase, Alexander Zverev reaches quarters
Tennis

Halle Open: Dominic Thiem dumped out by Robin Haase, Alexan...

FIFA Confederations Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo strikes as Portugal down hosts Russia by solitary goal
Football

FIFA Confederations Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo strikes as Portu...

East Bengal steal Khalid Jamil from I-League champions Aizawl FC, make him highest-paid coach in India
Football

East Bengal steal Khalid Jamil from I-League champions Aiza...

Ulaanbaatar Cup: Mary Kom, Devendro Laishram in quarters of Mongolian boxing tourney
Other Sports

Ulaanbaatar Cup: Mary Kom, Devendro Laishram in quarters of...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video