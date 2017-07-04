close
ICC Women's World Cup: Pakistan's Kainat Imtiaz's hails Jhulan Goswami, shares heart-touching message on Instagram

Kainat Imtiaz, member of Pakistan's women's cricket team, took to Instagram to share an emotional story behind her becoming a fast bowler.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 11:35
New Delhi: Indian women's cricket team are on a roll in ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup. The Indian eves, led by Mithali Raj, have won their all three matches in the prestigious tournament.

The Women in Blue's latest win came against arch-rivals Pakistan, where they skittled the opposition out for just 74 runs in 38.1 overs after setting a 170-run target.

While the rivalry between India and Pakistan needs no introduction, what is great to see is the camaraderie players of both men's and women's team share off the field.

Kainat Imtiaz, member of Pakistan's team, has shared an Instagram post revealing how India's bowling sensation Jhulan Goswami inspired her to become a fast bowler.

In a heart-touching post, Imtiaz shared a photograph with Goswami with a message that read, “Let me share a story with you all. In 2005 I saw the Indian team for the 1st time as the Asia Cup was held in Pakistan. I was the ball picker during the tournament… I saw @jhulangoswami. The fastest bowler of that time. I was so impressed that I chose cricket as a career. Specifically fast bowling. It’s a proud moment for me as after 12 years today in 2017 I am playing this ODI World Cup with one of my inspirations and getting more inspired……. (sic).”

Imtiaz earlier shared another post with former Indian skipper Anjum Chopra and her message read, "Its was an honour meeting this legend. @anjum_chopra #formerindiancaptain #respect."

 

Its was an honour meeting this legend. @anjum_chopra #formerindiancaptain #respect

A post shared by kainat Imtiaz (@kainatimtiaz23) on

In their third match of ICC Women's World Cup, spinner Ekta Bisht wreaked havoc as India thrashed Pakistan by 95 runs to register their third consecutive win in the prestigious 50-over women's tournament at Derby.

Such has been even Indian eves dominance that India's batting coach Sanjay Bangar revealed that Men in Blue were being inspired by their performances.

"I want to congratulate our Indian women's cricket team. They won back to back three matches. Today as well, they needed to defend just 169 runs. So they displayed a spectacular bowling performance. We are getting inspired from them fully. They had already won three matches, but the tournament is very long," Bangar told in an exclusive conversation with ANI.

