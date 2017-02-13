ICC Women's World Cup: Poonam Yadav's fifer helps India thrash Zimbabwe by nine wickets in qualifier
Zimbabwe women's struggled throughout their innings with only Mary-Anne Musonda Precious Marange managing double digit scores.
Colombo: Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav produced a career-best bowling figures as India thrashed a hapless Zimbabwe by nine wickets in a Group A match of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier here today.
Asked to bowl first, Poonam spun a web around the opposition batters to demolish Zimbabwe for a meagre 60 in 28.5 overs.
Besides Poonam, Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/18) picked up two wickets for Indian eves.
Zimbabwe women's struggled throughout their innings with only Mary-Anne Musonda (26) and Precious Marange (12) managing double digit scores eves as four batters failed to open their account.
The chase turned out to be a cakewalk for the Indians as Mithali Raj's team took just nine overs to overwhelm the target for the loss of just one wicket.
Opener Veda Krishnamurthy was the lone Indian wicket to fall, after playing a quick 29-run knock off 16 deliveries.
Mona Meshram (21 not out) and Harmanpreet Kaur (11 not out) guided Indian women home without any further damage.
For Zimbabwe, Marange (1/21) picked up the lone wicket.
Brief Scores:
Zimbabwe Women: 60 all out in 28.5 overs (Mary-Anne Musonda 26; Poonam Yadav 5/19).
India Women: 61 for one in nine overs (Veda Krishnamurthy 29, Mona Meshram 24 not out; Precious Marange 1/21).
