close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ICC Women's World Cup: Sourav Ganguly predicts India to beat England in final

Ganguly hailed Harmanpreet Kaur for her superb unbeaten 171 off 115 balls which enabled India beat Australia by 36 runs in the semi-finals yesterday.

PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, July 22, 2017 - 00:06
ICC Women&#039;s World Cup: Sourav Ganguly predicts India to beat England in final

Kolkata: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has termed India as favourites against hosts England for the upcoming final of the ICC Women's World Cup on Sunday.

Ganguly hailed Harmanpreet Kaur for her superb unbeaten 171 off 115 balls which enabled India beat Australia by 36 runs in the semi-finals yesterday.

"I saw her innings, (Harmanpreet) Kaur was superb yesterday. They will beat England in the final on Sunday," Ganguly said at Eden Gardens today.

The Cricket Association of Bengal president also informed that the association has made profits to the tune of more than Rs 10 crore in the last fiscal, as some dues are not cleared with Lodha reforms not being implemented.

"We made a lot of profits this year. It's actually more than Rs 10 crore," the CAB president Ganguly said after their finance committee meeting.

The CAB working committee will meet on July 27.

TAGS

India vs EnglandSourav GangulyICC Women's World CupHarmanpreet Kaurcricket news

From Zee News

India vs Sri Lanka Board&#039;s President XI: Kuldeep Yadav stand-out bowler, KL Rahul makes solid return on day one
cricket

India vs Sri Lanka Board's President XI: Kuldeep Yadav...

Tour de France: Title is &#039;mine to lose&#039;, says defending champion Chris Froome ahead of decisive time trial
Other Sports

Tour de France: Title is 'mine to lose', says def...

PCB rubbishes rift in team due to disparity in prize money
cricket

PCB rubbishes rift in team due to disparity in prize money

Uncertainty over ICC chairman Shashank Manohar&#039;s Pakistan visit
cricket

Uncertainty over ICC chairman Shashank Manohar's Pakis...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur&#039;s mother sends out strong message, slams female foeticide
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur's mother...

Slow puncture caused Sebastian Vettel&#039;s Silverstone blowout
Other Sports

Slow puncture caused Sebastian Vettel's Silverstone bl...

Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara leave Sri Lankan fans awestruck — Watch video
cricket

Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara leave Sri Lankan fans awestr...

David Luiz expects Gary Cahill to be appointed as Chelsea captain
Football

David Luiz expects Gary Cahill to be appointed as Chelsea c...

Mumbai Indians present special return gift to WWE champion Jinder Mahal
cricketOther Sports

Mumbai Indians present special return gift to WWE champion...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video