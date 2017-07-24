ICC Women's World Cup: Top 5 moments for Mithali Raj-led Team India

New Delhi: A pulsating ICC Women's World Cup final venued at the home of cricket, Lord's witnessed Team India succumb to defeat by just nine runs after a scintillating bowling performance put forth by Anya Shrubole, who bagged 6 for 46 to gift hosts England their fourth title.

Despite their failure to script history on Sunday, Mithali Raj and her pack of blues had a long and entertaining journey at England.

Here is a list of five best moments in their journey till Lord's:

1) Ekta Bisht's 5/18 vs Pakistan –

After comprehensive victories over hosts England and then the World T20 Champions West Indies, India were up against arch-rivals Pakistan, the team they had never lost to on ODI platform.

Opting to bat first, India came forth with an abysmal total of 169. Too low a score to defend, but Mithali Raj had a different plan in mind. She introduced Ekta Bisht early into the attack and in her very first over, she removed Ayesha Zafar. She struck down two more a few overs later to reduce Pakistan to a mere 14 for four.

She returned for her second spell, this time to remove tail-enders Nashru Sandhu and then Diana Baig to complete her second five-wicket haul in ODI cricket.

Her 5/18 was then the best by any Indian in Women's World Cup.

2) Mithali Raj's smashing 109 vs New Zealand in virtual quarter-final –

Losing two back-to-back matches on the trot, Team India found themselves in what was termed as a virtual quarter-final match against New Zealand. Just one slot left for the semis and Mithali Raj stood up to deliver yet another captain's innings, desperate enough to grant it to the nation.

Not only did she notch up her sixth international ton, she also weaved two crucial partnerships – alongside Harmanpreet Kaur and the with Veda Krishnamurthy to bolster India's total.

But that was not where the match was won. The game created two magical moments, the other follows in the next point.

3) Rajeshwari Gayakwad's 5/15 vs New Zealand –

Brought into the playing XI in place of the experienced Ekta Bisht, Gayakwad rightfully filled up the space to emulate, or in fact, eclipse her record in the crucial encounter against the White Ferns.

She first outfoxed Amy Satterthwaite, then removed Sophie Devine and Hannah Rowe to reduce New Zealand to 62 for seven within 22 overs.

In her second spell, she removed Lea Tahuhu and then Leigh Kasperek to complete her maiden fi-fer.

Her 5/15 then became the best bowling figure registered by any Indian in Women's World Cup, edging past Ekta's achievement.

4) Harmanpreet Kaur's record breaking 171 not out vs Australia, in semi-final –

Her 115-ball unbeaten 171 against the mighty Aussie bowling attack has fewer words to describe. It was one of those breath-taking moments in the campaign that will go down in history books and remembered for ages. Hailed as the greatest knock of all time by an Indian on World Cup stage, her innings was laced with 20 ravishing boundaries and seven astounding sixes.

Her heroics paved way for India to set foot on their second ICC Women's World Cup final.

5) Jhulan Goswami's 3/ 23 vs England, in the final –

Playing her last ever World Cup game, old horse Jhulan Goswami, who had had a rather quite outing in England, roared to scalp three important wickets in the final at Lord's. She ripped through the partnership of Sarah Taylor and Natalie Sciver, sending them both back to the pavilion, before striking down Frank Wilson for a duck.

Her thrilling spell helped India cease the eventual champions to 228 for seven.