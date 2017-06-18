close
ICC Women's World Cup winner to get USD 660,000 prize money

PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 - 22:17
ICC Women&#039;s World Cup winner to get USD 660,000 prize money

London: The eight top teams of the world will be vying for a winner's prize of USD 660,000 in the ICC Women?s World Cup, which will be held in the United Kingdom from June 24 to July 23.

The ICC had earlier in May announced that the total prize money for the tournament would be USD 2 million, 10 times of the amount at stake in the 2013 edition.

The prize money filters down the ladder with the runner-up winning USD 330,000 and the losing semifinalists getting USD 165,000 each. Teams exiting at the group stage will get USD 30,000 each while each win in the group stage will earn a side USD 20,000.

The teams will get to tune up for the pinnacle tournament with the warm-up matches which commence tomorrow with host England taking on Sri Lanka in Chesterfield and India playing New Zealand in Derbyshire.

