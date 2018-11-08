ICC Women's World T20: ICC and Uber announce record partnership

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and Uber released a statement on Thursday announcing a record partnership aimed at providing support for the upcoming ICC Women’s World T20 which will be held as standalone event for the first time in the West Indies from 9 to 24 November 2018.

There will be effective utilisation of social media for celebrating women involved in sports as well as a series of community outreach programs comprising of sponsorships for aspiring female cricketers encouraging them to enroll in cricket academies.

Not only this, the global partnership will also include a digital film series spanning across six-parts, which will cover the inspirational stories of female cricketers. The ultimate objective is to draw the limelight towards the critical role of sports in empowering girls and women around the world.

International Cricket Council signs world first partnership with Uber to support first ever standalone ICC Women's World T20 https://t.co/Ky8fXQ9ETI via @icc — ICC Media (@ICCMediaComms) November 8, 2018

“Uber is a globally recognized brand and one that is committed to the empowerment of women around the world. As a sport we have also made a commitment to grow the women’s game and it will form one of the pillars of our strategy that will be launched early next year," said David Richardson, CEO of the ICC.

“This is a genuine partnership that is focused on our shared values and Uber’s plans are exciting and complement what we’re trying to achieve. The traditional sponsorship model is changing and this collaboration is a reflection of that, it’s about a shared ambition to move women’s cricket forward, tell the story of our sport more broadly and build heroes in our game," he added.

Uber’s Chief International Business Officer, Brooks Entwistle also expressed his delight following the agreement.

“We are absolutely delighted to be the first ridesharing and food delivery platform to partner with the ICC for the first ever standalone ICC Women’s World T20. We recognise the best way to change the status quo is to challenge it, and the ICC Women’s World T20 is a powerful showcase of women moving the sport of cricket forward, while uniting and inspiring communities around the world," he said.

"Together with the ICC, we are committed to supporting more women in sport, and to inspiring and enabling more girls and women to access opportunities, and become the change agents, world leaders and sports champions of tomorrow,” Entwistle added.

Indian skipper and Uber brand ambassador Virat Kohli had words of praise for the initiative which he believes will enpower young women and girls.

“I’m excited to hear that Uber and the ICC are partnering to support the Women’s World T20 in the West Indies. All women representing their countries will become better cricketers, but more importantly, they’ll also serve as role models to encourage other young women and girls to take up cricket, which I believe will empower them to be more focused, competitive and goal oriented,’’ said Kohli.

The 10-team tournament will be battled out between India, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Bangladesh and England.