हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC

ICC Women's World T20: Indian women record highest total in tournament history

India recorded the highest ever total in the history of the ICC Women's World T20 of 194/5 on Friday against New Zealand during the first match of the ICC World T20 2018, on the back of a 51 ball 103 by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

ICC Women&#039;s World T20: Indian women record highest total in tournament history
Image Credits: Twitter/@WorldT20

India recorded the highest ever total in the history of the ICC Women's World T20 of 194/5 on Friday against New Zealand during the first match of the ICC World T20 2018, on the back of a 51 ball 103 by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

India won the toss and opted to bat first on a batting friendly pitch, with the desire to post a competitive total against the Kiwis who have been extremely successful in the T20 format. 

The 29-year-old cricketer initially scored just 5 runs off the first 13 deliveries before accelerating and scoring 96 runs off the next 36 deliveries.

Her knock comprised of seven boundaries and eight sixes, with the all-rounder more content to smash the ball into the stands than knock the ball around for singles. 

At the same time, she also enjoyed valuable support from Jemimah Rodrigues, who set the stage for India early on, following the early dismissal of openers Taniya Bhatia and Smriti Mandhana. 

Rodrigues smashed 59 runs off 45 deliveries in a knock comprising of seven boundaries.

The duo stitched a 134-run partnership for the fourth wicket, ensuring a formidable total of 194 runs within the allotted 20 overs. 

India will be looking to ensure more of the same, in their second clash against Pakistan on Sunday. 

Tags:
ICCICC World T20 2018Harmanpreet KaurJemimah Rodrigues

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close