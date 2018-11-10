हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ICC Women's World T20: Windies all-rounder Deandra Dottin records best bowling figures

Bangladesh who were handed a paltry target of 107 runs, crumbled for just 46 runs on the back of an impressive performance by Dottin. 

Image Credits: Twitter/@windiescricket

West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin on Saturday recorded the best bowling figures ever in an ICC Women's T20 World Cup clash during the third match of the ICC World T20 2018 against Bangladesh.   

Bangladesh who were handed a paltry target of 107 runs, crumbled for a score of just 46 runs on the back of an impressive performance by Dottin, who broke the backbone of the chasing side, picking five wickets and conceeding just six runs.

The 27-year-old cricketer also recorded the third best bowling figures in Women's T20 Internationals and is also tied third best overall in case of World T20 clashes, including the editions involving the participation of male cricketers. 

Her bowling figures of 5/6 are also the best statistics ever recorded by a West Indies bowler in any World T20 clash, including the editions contested by male cricketers. 

West Indies, the defending champions will be looking to register another win against South Africa, who they will face off against in their next clash on November 14th.  

