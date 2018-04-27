ICC World Cup 2019: Full Schedule with venues, ticket prices

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the schedule of the 2019 World Cup 2019 in England. The showpiece ODI tournament will begin May 30 with the hosts England taking on South Africa, and it will end with the final on July 14.
India, who won the World Cup in 1983 and 2011, will open their campaign on June 5 against South Africa at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton. The two-time World Cup winners will renew their rivalry with Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester on June 16.
Old Trafford in Manchester and Edgbaston in Birmingham will stage the two semifinals on July 9 and 11, while Lord’s will play host to a World Cup final for the fifth time. All these three matches will have reserve days.
Eleven venues will be used in the 46-day tournament in which each side will play the other once in a single-league format with the top four sides after 45 matches progressing to the semi-finals.
FULL SCHEDULE
May 30: England v South Africa, The Kia Oval
May 31: West Indies v Pakistan, Trent Bridge
June 1: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff
June 1: Afghanistan v Australia (day-nighter), The Brightside Ground, Bristol
June 2: South Africa v Bangladesh, The Kia Oval
June 3: England v Pakistan, Trent Bridge
June 4: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, SSE SWALEC
June 5: South Africa v India, The Ageas Bowl
June 5: Bangladesh v New Zealand (day-nighter), The Kia Oval
June 6: Australia v Windies, Trent Bridge
June 7: Pakistan v Sri Lanka, The Brightside Ground, Bristol
June 8: England v Bangladesh, SSE SWALEC
June 9: Afghanistan v New Zealand (day-nighter), County Ground, Taunton
June 9: India v Australia, The Kia Oval
June 10: South Africa v Windies, The Ageas Bowl
June 11: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, The Brightside Ground, Bristol
June 12: Australia v Pakistan, County Ground, Taunton
June 13: India v New Zealand, Trent Bridge
June 14: England v Windies, The Ageas Bowl
June 15: South Africa v Afghanistan (day-nighter), Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff
June 15: Sri Lanka v Australia, The Kia Oval
June 16: India v Pakistan, Emirates Old Trafford
June 17: Windies v Bangladesh, County Ground, Taunton
June 18: England v Afghanistan, Emirates Old Trafford
June 19: New Zealand v South Africa, Edgbaston
June 20: Australia v Bangladesh, Trent Bridge
June 21: England v Sri Lanka, Emerald Headingley
June 22: India v Afghanistan, The Ageas Bowl
June 22: Windies v New Zealand (day-nighter), Emirates Old Trafford
June 23: Pakistan v South Africa, Lord's
June 24: Bangladesh v Afghanistan, The Ageas Bowl
June 25: England v Australia, Lord's
June 26: New Zealand v Pakistan, Edgbaston
June 27: Windies v India, Emirates Old Trafford
June 28: Sri Lanka v South Africa, Emirates Riverside
June 29: Pakistan v Afghanistan, Emerald Headingley
June 29: New Zealand v Australia (day-nighter), Lord's
June 30: England v India, Edgbaston
July 1: Sri Lanka v Windies, Emirates Riverside
July 2: Bangladesh v India, Edgbaston
July 3: England v New Zealand, Emirates Riverside
July 4: Afghanistan v Windies, Emerald Headingley
July 5: Pakistan v Bangladesh, Lord's
July 6: Sri Lanka v India, Emerald Headingley
July 6: Australia v South Africa (day-nighter), Emirates Old Trafford
July 9: Semi-final 1 - 1 v 4, Emirates Old Trafford
July 10: reserve day
July 11: Semi-final 2 - 2 v 3, Edgbaston
July 12: Reserve Day
July 14: Final, Lord's
July 15: Reserve Day
TICKET PRICES
80,000+ tickets at £20 (over half of the group stage matches)
200,000+ tickets at £50 or less
Child tickets at every match, starting from £6
Family of four for £52
