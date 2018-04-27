ICC World Cup 2019: Full Schedule with venues, ticket prices

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the schedule of the 2019 World Cup 2019 in England. The showpiece ODI tournament will begin May 30 with the hosts England taking on South Africa, and it will end with the final on July 14.

India, who won the World Cup in 1983 and 2011, will open their campaign on June 5 against South Africa at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton. The two-time World Cup winners will renew their rivalry with Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester on June 16.

Old Trafford in Manchester and Edgbaston in Birmingham will stage the two semifinals on July 9 and 11, while Lord’s will play host to a World Cup final for the fifth time. All these three matches will have reserve days.

Eleven venues will be used in the 46-day tournament in which each side will play the other once in a single-league format with the top four sides after 45 matches progressing to the semi-finals.

FULL SCHEDULE

May 30: England v South Africa, The Kia Oval

May 31: West Indies v Pakistan, Trent Bridge

June 1: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

June 1: Afghanistan v Australia (day-nighter), The Brightside Ground, Bristol

June 2: South Africa v Bangladesh, The Kia Oval

June 3: England v Pakistan, Trent Bridge

June 4: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, SSE SWALEC

June 5: South Africa v India, The Ageas Bowl

June 5: Bangladesh v New Zealand (day-nighter), The Kia Oval

June 6: Australia v Windies, Trent Bridge

June 7: Pakistan v Sri Lanka, The Brightside Ground, Bristol

June 8: England v Bangladesh, SSE SWALEC

June 9: Afghanistan v New Zealand (day-nighter), County Ground, Taunton

June 9: India v Australia, The Kia Oval

June 10: South Africa v Windies, The Ageas Bowl

June 11: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, The Brightside Ground, Bristol

June 12: Australia v Pakistan, County Ground, Taunton

June 13: India v New Zealand, Trent Bridge

June 14: England v Windies, The Ageas Bowl

June 15: South Africa v Afghanistan (day-nighter), Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

June 15: Sri Lanka v Australia, The Kia Oval

June 16: India v Pakistan, Emirates Old Trafford

June 17: Windies v Bangladesh, County Ground, Taunton

June 18: England v Afghanistan, Emirates Old Trafford

June 19: New Zealand v South Africa, Edgbaston

June 20: Australia v Bangladesh, Trent Bridge

June 21: England v Sri Lanka, Emerald Headingley

June 22: India v Afghanistan, The Ageas Bowl

June 22: Windies v New Zealand (day-nighter), Emirates Old Trafford

June 23: Pakistan v South Africa, Lord's

June 24: Bangladesh v Afghanistan, The Ageas Bowl

June 25: England v Australia, Lord's

June 26: New Zealand v Pakistan, Edgbaston

June 27: Windies v India, Emirates Old Trafford

June 28: Sri Lanka v South Africa, Emirates Riverside

June 29: Pakistan v Afghanistan, Emerald Headingley

June 29: New Zealand v Australia (day-nighter), Lord's

June 30: England v India, Edgbaston

July 1: Sri Lanka v Windies, Emirates Riverside

July 2: Bangladesh v India, Edgbaston

July 3: England v New Zealand, Emirates Riverside

July 4: Afghanistan v Windies, Emerald Headingley

July 5: Pakistan v Bangladesh, Lord's

July 6: Sri Lanka v India, Emerald Headingley

July 6: Australia v South Africa (day-nighter), Emirates Old Trafford

July 9: Semi-final 1 - 1 v 4, Emirates Old Trafford

July 10: reserve day

July 11: Semi-final 2 - 2 v 3, Edgbaston

July 12: Reserve Day

July 14: Final, Lord's

July 15: Reserve Day

TICKET PRICES

80,000+ tickets at £20 (over half of the group stage matches)

200,000+ tickets at £50 or less

Child tickets at every match, starting from £6

Family of four for £52

(With inputs from ICC Press Release)