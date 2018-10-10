ICC World T20 Qualifiers: Myanmar toil as Malaysia chase bizarre total in 10 balls

Myanmar cricket team on Tuesday recorded a bizarre scorecard to their name.

In an ICC World T20 Asia Regions Qualifiers match against Malaysia at Kuala Lumpur, Myanmar were reduced to one of the lowest-ever scores in the T20 format.

The Myanmar side was reduced to nine runs for the loss of eight wickets after 10.1 overs.

Left-arm spinner Pavandeep Singh spun his web around the Myanmar batsmen to scalp five wickets. Pavandeep bowled three maidens and gave away only one run in his quota of four overs at a stunning economy rate of 0.25.

wickets! What a spell by @MalaysiaCricket's Pavandeep Singh in their win against Myanmar at the @WorldT20 Asia B Qualifier! pic.twitter.com/Po2DIadwJ5 — ICC (@ICC) October 9, 2018

YK Ko Aung, with three runs off 12 balls, was the highest run-scorer for Myanmar, who scored all their runs (9) with singles. Six batsmen (KK Lin Thu, Khin Aye, Y Naing Tun, Paing Danu, Thuya Aung, Y Naing Kyaw) were cleaned up for a duck while Aung Ko Ko (0) remained unbeaten as rain washed out the first innings.

The target was revised to six runs in eight overs on the Duckworth–Lewis (D/L) method.

In response, Malaysia got off to a horrible start as medium pacer Paing Danu knocked out both the openers Anwar Arudin and Shafiq Sharif for a duck in the first over. Suhan Alagaratnam, however, sealed the match with a maximum, the only six of the match, in the 10th ball of the second innings, steering Malaysia to an 8-wicket win against Myanmar.

Interestingly, the lowest score in T20 Internationals is 39 runs (10.3 overs) made by Netherlands vs Sri Lanka in the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.