close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ICC WWC Final: After Bengal tiger, it's the turn of tigress to roar at Lord's

For a battle-hardened veteran, figures of 3 for 23 in 10 overs in a World Cup final is as good as it gets but then the 'Mecca of Cricket' has always been a happy hunting ground for Bengal cricketers.

PTI| Last Updated: Monday, July 24, 2017 - 00:20
ICC WWC Final: After Bengal tiger, it&#039;s the turn of tigress to roar at Lord&#039;s

New Delhi: For the uninitiated, a noted sports goods supplier in Kolkata had recently introduced 'Bengal Tigress' - a red ball - as a mark of respect to Jhulan Goswami for her immense contribution to Indian cricket.

As she gallopped through the lush green hallowed turf of the Lord's cricket ground, the coinage seemed to be apt. She was a tigress on the prowl trying to hunt down the English batswomen with her testing line and length deliveries.

For a battle-hardened veteran, figures of 3 for 23 in 10 overs in a World Cup final is as good as it gets but then the 'Mecca of Cricket' has always been a happy hunting ground for Bengal cricketers.

It was in summer of 1996 that the 'Royal Bengal Tiger' Sourav Ganguly announced his arrival with a big roar. His 131 at Lord's was one of the most elegant Test hundreds by a debutant on foreign soil. Bengal cricket's renessaince happened at the Lord's.

However, the ever-lasting memory for the sports loving Bengalis is certainly Ganguly's famous shirt waving at the Lord's balcony after the victory in the Natwest Trophy final in 2002.

After 15 years, it was the turn of Jhulan, who chose the grandest stage and the biggest occasion to showcase why she is India's finest ever medium pacer.

Economy rate has never been an issue with Jhulan but over the past few years, the wickets had dried up with a dip in pace also contributing to her woes.

But like Ganguly used to be the proverbial phoenix rising from the ashes, Jhulan has been no different showing why she is a big occasion player -- testimony being the semi-final as well as the final.

"What an incredible spell by Jhulan! Proud of your effort! Plenty of cricket to be played. Keep pushing hard.." tweeted Sachin Tendulkar.

It was yet another 'Chak De' moment for the girl from Chakdaha.

TAGS

Jhulan GoswamiBengal TigressIndia vs EnglandICC Women's World CupSourav Gangulycricket news

From Zee News

Australian Cricketers` Association warns pay deal may not be struck in time for Ashes
cricket

Australian Cricketers` Association warns pay deal may not b...

Jordan Spieth emerges from epic duel to win British Open
Other Sports

Jordan Spieth emerges from epic duel to win British Open

ICC WWC Final: Am proud of the girls, India did very well in tournament, says captain Mithali Raj
cricket

ICC WWC Final: Am proud of the girls, India did very well i...

PM Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar lead in hailing Team India&#039;s inspiring effort despite agonising loss
cricket

PM Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar lead in hailing Team Ind...

ICC WWC Final: Piers Morgan becomes Virender Sehwag&#039;s punching bag, yet again
cricket

ICC WWC Final: Piers Morgan becomes Virender Sehwag's...

Team Sky rider Chris Froome wins fourth Tour de France title
Other Sports

Team Sky rider Chris Froome wins fourth Tour de France titl...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup Final: India suffer heartbreaking nine-run defeat against England
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup Final: India suffer heartbreakin...

ISL: Indian player salary see 103 percent surge in three years
Football

ISL: Indian player salary see 103 percent surge in three ye...

Sudha Singh misses out in India&#039;s 24-member World Championships squad
Other Sports

Sudha Singh misses out in India's 24-member World Cham...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video