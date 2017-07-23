close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ICC WWC Final: Fans roast Rishi Kapoor for his 'waiting for a repeat of Sourav Ganguly's act' at Lord's comment

For the uninitiated, former India captain Ganguly did the unthinkable at Lord's -- which is considered the Mecca of cricket, and the last bastion of a sport known as 'Gentleman's Game' for its perceived nobility -- by removing his shirt and waving like a possessed leader.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 23, 2017 - 21:29
ICC WWC Final: Fans roast Rishi Kapoor for his &#039;waiting for a repeat of Sourav Ganguly&#039;s act&#039; at Lord&#039;s comment
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: During his heydays, Rishi Kapoor was a Bollywood heartthrob, making all the right moves, featuring in some of the most memorable song sequences, but his recent tweets have become topics of national outrage.

One such tweet was posted today, only to get hammered by angry fans. Without much ado, here's what he wrote. Call it a sexist comment or one innocuous wish, but the judgment is your to make.

India made the final of the ICC Women's World Cup for the second time after more than a decade. In the final, Mithali Raj and Co are taking on hosts England at the Lord's. Batting second, India need 229 runs to win their maiden World Cup tournament in women's cricket.

For the uninitiated, former India captain Ganguly did the unthinkable at Lord's -- which is considered the Mecca of cricket, and the last bastion of a sport known as 'Gentleman's Game' for its perceived nobility -- by removing his shirt and waving like a possessed leader. Leader he was, but many have questioned Dada's overtures to a wild celebration.

It happened after two of his understudies -- Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif -- chased down England's 325 to win the Natwest series on July 13, 2002.

TAGS

For the uninitiatedformer India captain Ganguly did the unthinkable at Lord's -- which is considered the Mecca of cricketand the last bastion of a sport known as 'Gentleman's Game' for its perceived nobility -- by removing his shirt and waving like a possessed leader. Leader he wasbut many have questioned Dada's overtures.

From Zee News

WATCH: Akshay Kumar cheers for Team India from stands at ICC Women’s World Cup final
cricket

WATCH: Akshay Kumar cheers for Team India from stands at IC...

Andy Roddick reflects on career spent in vacuum of Big Four
Tennis

Andy Roddick reflects on career spent in vacuum of Big Four

WATCH: Chelsea playmaker Pedro suffers concussion after horrible collision with Arsenal goalie David Ospina
Football

WATCH: Chelsea playmaker Pedro suffers concussion after hor...

Manchester City sign Danilo from Real Madrid on five-year contract
Football

Manchester City sign Danilo from Real Madrid on five-year c...

Want-away Neymar dazzles as Barcelona down Juventus 2-1 in pre-season friendly
Football

Want-away Neymar dazzles as Barcelona down Juventus 2-1 in...

Other Sports

Mary Kom denies making deriding remarks against fellow boxe...

David de Gea is staying at Manchester United, says Jose Mourinho
Football

David de Gea is staying at Manchester United, says Jose Mou...

Other Sports

India end campaign with five medals in World Para Athletics

Set up 24x7 helpline for athletes: Pullela Gopichand on doping
BadmintonOther Sports

Set up 24x7 helpline for athletes: Pullela Gopichand on dop...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video