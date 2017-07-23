ICC WWC Final: Fans roast Rishi Kapoor for his 'waiting for a repeat of Sourav Ganguly's act' at Lord's comment

New Delhi: During his heydays, Rishi Kapoor was a Bollywood heartthrob, making all the right moves, featuring in some of the most memorable song sequences, but his recent tweets have become topics of national outrage.

One such tweet was posted today, only to get hammered by angry fans. Without much ado, here's what he wrote. Call it a sexist comment or one innocuous wish, but the judgment is your to make.

Waiting for a repeat of Sourav Ganguly's act on the balcony of The Lords Ground,London,when India beat England 2002 NatWest series final! YO pic.twitter.com/z1XAde3JLb — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 23, 2017

India made the final of the ICC Women's World Cup for the second time after more than a decade. In the final, Mithali Raj and Co are taking on hosts England at the Lord's. Batting second, India need 229 runs to win their maiden World Cup tournament in women's cricket.

For the uninitiated, former India captain Ganguly did the unthinkable at Lord's -- which is considered the Mecca of cricket, and the last bastion of a sport known as 'Gentleman's Game' for its perceived nobility -- by removing his shirt and waving like a possessed leader. Leader he was, but many have questioned Dada's overtures to a wild celebration.

It happened after two of his understudies -- Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif -- chased down England's 325 to win the Natwest series on July 13, 2002.