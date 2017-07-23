close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ICC WWC Final: Piers Morgan becomes Virender Sehwag's punching bag, yet again

Chasing a target of 229 runs, Mithali Raj & Co were bundled out for 219. It was England's fourth World Cup triumph, while India have tasted final defeat twice. In 2005, India lost to Australia in the final.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 23, 2017 - 23:46
ICC WWC Final: Piers Morgan becomes Virender Sehwag&#039;s punching bag, yet again

New Delhi: India suffered a heart-breaking nine-run defeat to hosts England in the summit clash of the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup at Lord's on Sunday.

Once Anya Shrubsole removed the wicket of Rajeshwari Gayakwad in the penultimate over of the game, English fans took to various online platforms to share their joy. But one particular fan was waiting for such a moment, to mock one of his fiercest critics.

Celebrated TV personality Piers Morgan took to Twitter to mock former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, and inquired if the former India opener was all right. Here's his tweet:

But Sehwag was quick to get back at Morgan with a  perfect reply. “Me and all of India prouder even in this loss than you can ever be mate.We fought well &will only get better & stronger. Enjoy for a change!” he wrote.

This is just the latest episode in their infamous rivalry, which started during the 2016 Rio Olympics. The UK journalist tweeted that , “Country with 1.2 billion people wildly celebrates 2 losing medals. How embarrassing is that?”.

As expected, he got the hammering from Indians, but the biggest blow came from Sehwag. The right-handed batsman replied, tweet from an Indian that mentioned how the two medallists Sakshi Malik and PV Sindhu were welcomed in India."

Chasing a target of 229 runs, Mithali Raj & Co were bundled out for 219. It was England's fourth World Cup triumph, while India have tasted final defeat twice. In 2005, India lost to Australia in the final.

TAGS

India vs EnglandICC Women's World CupVirender SehwagPiers Morgancricket news

From Zee News

Australian Cricketers` Association warns pay deal may not be struck in time for Ashes
cricket

Australian Cricketers` Association warns pay deal may not b...

ICC WWC Final: After Bengal tiger, it&#039;s the turn of tigress to roar at Lord&#039;s
cricket

ICC WWC Final: After Bengal tiger, it's the turn of ti...

Jordan Spieth emerges from epic duel to win British Open
Other Sports

Jordan Spieth emerges from epic duel to win British Open

ICC WWC Final: Am proud of the girls, India did very well in tournament, says captain Mithali Raj
cricket

ICC WWC Final: Am proud of the girls, India did very well i...

PM Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar lead in hailing Team India&#039;s inspiring effort despite agonising loss
cricket

PM Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar lead in hailing Team Ind...

Team Sky rider Chris Froome wins fourth Tour de France title
Other Sports

Team Sky rider Chris Froome wins fourth Tour de France titl...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup Final: India suffer heartbreaking nine-run defeat against England
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup Final: India suffer heartbreakin...

ISL: Indian player salary see 103 percent surge in three years
Football

ISL: Indian player salary see 103 percent surge in three ye...

Sudha Singh misses out in India&#039;s 24-member World Championships squad
Other Sports

Sudha Singh misses out in India's 24-member World Cham...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video