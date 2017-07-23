ICC WWC Final: Piers Morgan becomes Virender Sehwag's punching bag, yet again

New Delhi: India suffered a heart-breaking nine-run defeat to hosts England in the summit clash of the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup at Lord's on Sunday.

Once Anya Shrubsole removed the wicket of Rajeshwari Gayakwad in the penultimate over of the game, English fans took to various online platforms to share their joy. But one particular fan was waiting for such a moment, to mock one of his fiercest critics.

Celebrated TV personality Piers Morgan took to Twitter to mock former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, and inquired if the former India opener was all right. Here's his tweet:

But Sehwag was quick to get back at Morgan with a perfect reply. “Me and all of India prouder even in this loss than you can ever be mate.We fought well &will only get better & stronger. Enjoy for a change!” he wrote.

Enjoy for a change! https://t.co/Dv1gn2jpWn — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 23, 2017

This is just the latest episode in their infamous rivalry, which started during the 2016 Rio Olympics. The UK journalist tweeted that , “Country with 1.2 billion people wildly celebrates 2 losing medals. How embarrassing is that?”.

As expected, he got the hammering from Indians, but the biggest blow came from Sehwag. The right-handed batsman replied, tweet from an Indian that mentioned how the two medallists Sakshi Malik and PV Sindhu were welcomed in India."

Chasing a target of 229 runs, Mithali Raj & Co were bundled out for 219. It was England's fourth World Cup triumph, while India have tasted final defeat twice. In 2005, India lost to Australia in the final.