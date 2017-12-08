Iconic Adelaide Oval offers to host Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma wedding ceremony

New Delhi: It's still not clear if there will be a December wedding for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. On Wednesday (December 6) reports emerged that the Indian captain will marry his long-time girlfriend Anushka during the winter break only to dismiss it as a rumour by the couple's spokesperson.

Then, on Friday, just to make things little more intriguing, the CEO of Australia’s iconic cricket stadium Adelaide Oval, Andrew Daniels, has invited the couple to get married at the ground.

“We would be thrilled to host Virat and Anushka’s wedding at Adelaide Oval. How fantastic would it be for Virat to create more happy memories here, considering his outstanding playing history at the Oval,” he said while speaking to Hindustan Times.

Regarded as one of the best sporting venues in the world, the Oval has purpose-built spaces for social do's. It just held the second Ashes Test match with the Aussies beating their eternal rivals England on the final day even as record crowd witnessed the day-nighter on all five evenings.

“With 26 purpose-built function spaces to choose from, combined with a showcase of South Australia’s finest food and wine it would be an unforgettable day for the future Mr and Mrs Kohli and their guests,” Daniels added.

It's worth noting that Kohli has a love-hate relationship with the Aussies, and he was often branded as a spoilt brat by the media Down Under in the past.

And if such a proposition comes to fruition, it would certainly become a global phenomenon considering the fact that the Indian captain has emerged as one of the world's best athletes.

Kohli has memorable outings in Adelaide. He scored three hundreds at the venuue — 116 in 2012 and 115 in 2014 in Test, and 107 in 2015 in ODI. He also scored an unbeaten 90 in 2016 in T20I.

The skipper has been granted a much-deserved break this winter, ahead of the gruelling South African tour early next year. He helped India register a record-equalling nine successive Test series win earlier this week.

India beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in a three-match Test series.

In Kohli's absence, Rohit Sharma will lead the Men in Blue in the limited overs' series against the Lankans.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, it was reported that Anushka has left for Milan, Italy with her family, thus further adding fire to the wedding rumours.

It's also reported that Kohli’s family and close friends have booked their tickets for Milan where the wedding will supposedly take place.