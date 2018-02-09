Icy cool shots: Vintage Virender Sehwag floors Sourav Ganguly with bat and words

Virender Sehwag doesn't seem to have lost any of his touch that used to take the breath of cricket fans away when the former India opener intimidated bowlers with his free-flowing strokes. The Nawab of Najafgarh brought memories of those days back at the St Moritz Ice Challenge on Wednesday, hitting 62 runs off just 31 balls.

Batting for Diamonds XI, Sehwag hit five sixes in his knock under sub-zero temperatures playing on a frozen lake against the likes of Shoaib Akhtar, who bowled for the Shahid Afridi-led Royals XI.

While Sehwag's fifty pushed the Diamonds up to 164/9 in the T20 match, Owais Shah turned it on for the Royals scoring a quickfire 74, which enabled Afridi & Co to reach the winning target with almost five overs to spare.

Watch Video

An avid twitterati, Sehwag then posted a message on the microblogging site that bowled over one of his captains during his playing days, Sourav Ganguly.

@virendersehwag .. kya baat kaha Viru... — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) February 8, 2018

Besides Sehwag, Akthar and Shaw, the match also had other big names like Michael Hussey and Mahela Jayawardene.

"It is an exciting concept and needs to be persisted with and it can only grow in people's minds. It can also help St Moritz become a good sports tourism destination," Sehwag told PTI.