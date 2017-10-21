If I get to 618 Test wickets, I won't break Anil Kumble's record of 619, says Ravichandran Ashwin

New Delhi: Senior India offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been out of favour, or 'rested', for three consecutive ODI series; but as players world over consider, Test cricket is the pinnacle for him as well - just like it was for Anil Kumble, the most successful spinner the country ever produced.

Kumble, with his 619 Test wickets that are only behind fellow legspinner Shane Warne (708) and Muttiah Muralitharan (800), has set the bar high for Indian spinners. Ashwin, with 292 wickets in 52 Tests, may be way behind Kumble at the moment but has promised to not break the legend's record even if he is privileged to reach anywhere close to that.

"I am a big fan of Anil Kumble and he has got 619 wickets and, if I get to 618 wickets, I will be very thankful too and, if I get to 618, that will be my last Test match," Ashwin told Gulf News at the sidelines of the launch of Gen-Next Kings' Cricket Academy at the Kings’ School in Al Barsha.

His ouster from India's ODI squad has been a topic of debate, especially after BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad said that Ashwin had been 'rested' while he was out in England playing County cricket.

"I don’t have an answer to that because resting (a player) and making decisions are definitely not something that I can comment on because I am not the one that is in charge and I am not the one who is responsible for making these decisions," Kumble said.

"So very clearly. as far as I am concerned, every day is about being better than what you have been previously. I am definitely focused on developing every single day and becoming a better cricketer because that is the only thing that will last."

"Tomorrow, if I am given an opportunity, I should be the best I can be and probably even the better than the best that I can be."